Canada’s First Coast Guard Arctic and Offshore Patrol Cutter Launched at Halifax Shipyard

Halifax Shipyard has launched the first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship built for the Canadian Coast Guard, marking the latest milestone in Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy and the ongoing renewal of the Coast Guard fleet.

The future CCGS Donjek was launched April 28 in Bedford Basin after being moved from Halifax Shipyard’s land-level facility onto a submersible barge two days earlier. The 104.7-meter vessel is now pier side at the yard, where work will continue ahead of sea trials and delivery to the Canadian Coast Guard later this year.

The ship is the first of two Coast Guard AOPS variants being built by Irving Shipbuilding. Work is also progressing on the second vessel, the future CCGS Sermilik.

The Coast Guard AOPS will support fisheries enforcement on Canada’s East Coast, search and rescue, icebreaking, humanitarian assistance, and summer Arctic operations, giving the service a more capable platform for northern and offshore missions.

“The launch of the CCGS Donjek is a major advancement for the Canadian Coast Guard,” said Kevin Brosseau, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard. He said the ship’s shared class with the Royal Canadian Navy will deepen collaboration at sea while expanding support for fisheries patrols, conservation and protection, and coastal and northern communities.

The Coast Guard ships follow Irving Shipbuilding’s delivery of six Harry DeWolf-class AOPS to the Royal Canadian Navy. Halifax Shipyard is also advancing work on Canada’s new River-class Destroyer program, with keel laying for the future HMCS Fraser scheduled for June 2026.

“Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are building more than ships — we are building industrial capacity in Canada,” said Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant.

Irving Shipbuilding President Dirk Lesko called the launch “another major milestone” in the company’s shipbuilding program for Canada.