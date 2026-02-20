gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,209 members

Officials from Hanwha Ocean and Ontario Shipyards at the MOU signing ceremony

Officials from Hanwha Ocean and Ontario Shipyards at the MOU signing ceremony. Photo courtesy Hanwha Ocean

Canada, South Korea Partner to Rebuild Great Lakes Shipbuilding and Train Submarine Workforce

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 20, 2026

A major new partnership between South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean and Ontario Shipyards aims to bring large-scale shipbuilding back to Canada’s Great Lakes — while building the skilled workforce needed to support future submarine construction.

The two companies have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding under which Hanwha Ocean will provide technical and operational expertise across ship design, engineering, production planning, quality control, and advanced yard processes. The goal: accelerate the return of complex vessel construction to Ontario’s industrial corridor.

In parallel, Hanwha Ocean and Ontario Shipyards have teamed up with Mohawk College to establish an integrated training facility embedded directly within Ontario Shipyards’ Hamilton yard. The initiative is designed to tackle long-standing skilled labor shortages that have constrained Canada’s marine and defense sectors.

“Our objective is not simply to transfer expertise, but to embed Hanwha Ocean’s advanced shipbuilding processes directly into Ontario Shipyards’ operations,” said Hee-Chul Kim, President and CEO of Hanwha Ocean. “By doing so, we strengthen Canada’s industrial base and ensure long-term workforce readiness.”

As an early proof point, Hanwha Ocean will support the design and construction of a Training and Recruitment Vessel that Ontario Shipyards plans to begin building in 2026.

The workforce development effort is central to the strategy. Mohawk College will lead programming in welding, electrical trades, millwright work, marine mechanics, robotics, logistics, and non-destructive testing — with training taking place inside an active shipyard environment. Hanwha will provide technical advisory support and align curriculum standards with global best practices.

“At its core, this partnership is about people,” said Shaun Padulo, President and CEO of Ontario Shipyards. “With Hanwha Ocean working alongside our teams and Mohawk College training the next generation in a live yard, we’re building the workforce that will deliver and sustain Canadian ships for decades.”

The agreement also carries long-term strategic implications. If Hanwha Ocean is selected under Canada’s Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, the company has indicated it would pursue deeper industrial investment in Ontario, including a dedicated shipbuilding training center and expanded cooperation with regional suppliers.

Hanwha Ocean operates one of the world’s largest integrated shipyards in Geoje, South Korea, employing more than 31,000 workers and delivering roughly 45 commercial and naval vessels annually. Since 1973, the company has delivered more than 1,400 ships and developed deep expertise in submarine and surface combatant construction for the Republic of Korea Navy.

Ontario Shipyards operates facilities in Hamilton, Port Weller, and Thunder Bay, where it has long focused on vessel life extensions, refits, and in-service support for the Canadian Coast Guard and commercial operators. This partnership signals a potential shift toward rebuilding domestic newbuild capacity in the Great Lakes region — something Canada’s marine sector has struggled to sustain for decades.

If successful, the initiative could position Ontario’s Golden Horseshoe as a renewed center for advanced marine manufacturing — aligned with Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy and the Royal Canadian Navy’s future force requirements.

Tags:

canada
great lakes
Hanwha
ontario shipyards

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,209 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

New 272-meter outfitting pier at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards
Shipbuilding

Canadian Shipyard Turns to AI Robotics to Automate One of Shipbuilding’s Toughest Jobs

Seaspan Shipyards has awarded a $1.5 million contract to Alberta-based Confined Space Robotics to develop semiautonomous systems for blast and paint operations, marking a significant push toward automation in one of shipbuilding’s most hazardous and labor-intensive processes.

February 18, 2026
Total Views: 2386
FILE PHOTO: A large gantry crane stands at the shipyard of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), Thyssenkrupp's warship division on the day of the brand launch in Kiel, Germany
Defense

TKMS CFO Says Greenland Crisis Could Help Deal For Canada Subs

TKMS AG& Co KGaA Chief Financial Officer Paul Glaser said the crisis unfolding over Greenland might help the company’s chances of winning a multi-billion euro submarine contract with Canada, as Ottawa considers a stronger relationship with Europe amid US tensions.

January 19, 2026
Total Views: 1944
National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) under construction at Hanwha Philly Shipyard
Defense

Hanwha and HavocAI Team Up to Develop 200-Foot Autonomous Warships for U.S. Navy

Hanwha Defense USA and maritime autonomy startup HavocAI have formalized a strategic partnership to jointly develop and potentially mass-produce 200-foot autonomous surface vessels for the U.S. Navy, a move that...

January 8, 2026
Total Views: 1357