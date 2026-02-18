Canadian Shipyard Turns to AI Robotics to Automate One of Shipbuilding’s Toughest Jobs

Vancouver-based Seaspan Shipyards is betting on robotics to tackle one of shipbuilding’s toughest jobs.

The company has awarded a $1.5 million contract to Alberta’s Confined Space Robotics (CSR) to develop semiautonomous robotic systems designed to handle blast and paint operations across its ship and submarine programs. The investment, announced February 12, signals a push to automate one of the most hazardous and labor-intensive aspects of ship construction and maintenance.

The robotic platforms will carry specialized tools including needle scalers, laser ablation systems, grinders, grit blasters, and spray-coating equipment. Custom software will guide path planning and operations, allowing the systems to work inside confined and high-risk spaces where crews are traditionally exposed to toxic fumes, particulates, and repetitive strain injuries.

For shipyards, blast and paint work is essential but punishing. By shifting repetitive surface preparation and coating tasks to robots, Seaspan aims to reduce worker exposure and injury risk while improving consistency and material efficiency.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Seaspan to redefine what is possible in shipbuilding through world-leading robotic technology,” said Ahmed Kawar, Director of Engineering and Projects at CSR. He said the systems are designed to improve safety while allowing skilled workers to focus on higher-value tasks.

Seaspan executives framed the move as part of a broader industrial strategy tied to Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

“The National Shipbuilding Strategy is about more than building ships; it is about building a sustainable, high-functioning shipbuilding ecosystem,” said Dave Hargreaves, Seaspan’s Senior Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and Communications. He noted the partnership will expand Seaspan’s supply chain into Alberta while supporting workplace safety and sustainability goals.

Seaspan employs roughly 5,000 workers across facilities in North Vancouver and Victoria. The yard is building vessels for both the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard, with four ships delivered and three currently under construction as part of a long-term commitment of up to 23 vessels.

Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said the investment aligns with Ottawa’s push to expand domestic advanced manufacturing. “This partnership between Seaspan Shipyards and Alberta’s Confined Space Robotics shows how Canadian industry continues to push the boundaries of advanced manufacturing,” she said.

The move also reflects a broader shift across global shipbuilding. South Korea’s HD Hyundai has launched humanoid welding robot initiatives in recent years through partnerships with robotics firms in Germany and elsewhere, targeting labor shortages in welding. Seaspan’s effort, however, focuses on blast and paint operations—an equally critical but often overlooked bottleneck in both newbuild and repair work.

As shipyards worldwide contend with skilled labor constraints, stricter safety standards, and environmental compliance pressures, automation is moving from experimental to practical. Seaspan’s robotics investment suggests North American yards are beginning to follow that trend more aggressively.