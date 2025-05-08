Shipbuilder HD Hyundai Launches Korea’s First Humanoid Robot Project

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai is leading Korea’s first welding humanoid initiative in partnership with two global AI and robotics leaders.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Robotics have partnered with Persona AI and Vazil Company to develop humanoid robots capable of performing complex welding tasks in shipyard environments.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Houston, Texas on May 7, 2025, aims to address growing labor constraints in heavy industry, particularly in high-risk trades like welding.

Under the agreement, Persona AI will spearhead the development of humanoid hardware and AI-based control systems, while Vazil Company will focus on welding tools and industrial testing environments.

HD KSOE will facilitate deployment in its operated shipyards and provide engineering data, with HD Hyundai Robotics contributing welding-path AI training data and performance validation.

The initiative represents Korea’s first welding humanoid project, with prototype completion targeted for late 2026 and field testing and commercialization set to begin in 2027. The project aims to enhance both production efficiency and workplace safety in shipyard operations.

“Welding humanoids will not only boost productivity but also significantly reduce the burden on workers and greatly enhance safety,” said HD KSOE Senior Vice President Dong-ju Lee. “By developing robots optimized for shipyard tasks, we aim to set a new paradigm in shipbuilding automation. Our goal is a smart shipyard where humans and intelligent robots collaborate seamlessly.”

“Unlike conventional robots that focus solely on repetitive tasks, these robots must be able to observe, reason, and make decisions,” explained HD Hyundai Robotics Vice President Young-hoon Song.

Persona AI CEO Nicolaus Radford highlighted the strategic importance of the shipyard deployment: “As heavy industry faces growing labor constraints—especially in high-risk trades like welding—the need for rugged, autonomous humanoid robots is more urgent than ever. This partnership with HD Hyundai and Vazil is more than symbolic—deploying to the shipyard is one of the largest real-world proving grounds for Persona’s tough, humanoid robots.”

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in industrial robotics, combining HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding expertise with Persona AI’s advanced robotics capabilities and Vazil’s manufacturing prowess.

As the project moves toward its 2027 deployment target, it could set new standards for human-machine collaboration in not just shipbuilding, but all heavy industries.