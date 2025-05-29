gCaptain-logo
St Johns Shipbuiding

Florida Shipyard Lands First-Ever U.S. Navy Contract in Pivot from Offshore Wind

Mike Schuler
May 29, 2025

St. Johns Ship Building, a Florida-based shipyard owned by Americraft Marine, has been awarded its first U.S. Navy shipbuilding contract to construct a Dive Support Vessel (DSV). The contract marks a significant advancement in the shipyard’s capabilities and aligns with national initiatives to strengthen domestic maritime industrial capacity.

The new vessel will be crucial for the U.S. Navy’s specialized diving operations, underwater support activities, and training missions.

“Securing our first contract with the U.S. Navy is a tremendous achievement and reflects the dedication, talent, and hard work of our entire team,” said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building. Rella further highlighted how this milestone demonstrates their ability to meet the Navy’s rigorous standards while supporting the SHIPS for America Act’s objectives to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding.

The contract represents a strategic pivot for St. Johns Ship Building, which was acquired by Libra Group subsidiary Americraft Marine in June 2022. The shipyard has an established history of constructing and repairing various vessels in the Jones Act market, including ferries, tugs, deck and tank barges, landing crafts, and general cargo vessels.

Initially, under its new ownership, St. Johns had positioned itself to capitalize on the growing U.S. renewables sector, particularly offshore wind development. This strategy was supported by the Maritime Administration’s 2022 designation of offshore wind vessels as “Vessels of National Interest,” which was intended to accelerate construction of wind vessels through prioritized funding.

However, the political landscape shifted dramatically in January 2025 when President Trump ordered a halt to offshore wind development on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf, marking a significant departure from the previous administration’s goals of achieving 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind by 2035.

The bipartisan SHIPS for America Act, introduced by Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Todd Young (R-IN), along with Representatives John Garamendi (D-CA) and Trent Kelly (R-MS), aims to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding and maritime capabilities. The Act aims to expand the U.S.-flagged commercial fleet from 80 to 250 vessels within a decade, countering China’s shipbuilding dominance. It establishes a Maritime Security Trust Fund, offers shipyard investment tax credits, creates a White House Maritime Security Advisor position, and includes workforce development programs, with the goal of strengthening domestic shipbuilding and enhance national security.

