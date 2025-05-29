gCaptain-logo
Study Reveals Growing Crisis of Fatigue and Healthcare Access Among Seafarers

Mike Schuler
May 29, 2025

A comprehensive study from Cardiff University’s Seafarers International Research Centre has uncovered alarming trends in the maritime industry, highlighting increasing fatigue and inadequate medical care among seafarers on cargo ships.

The research, based on questionnaires and interviews with over 1,200 seafarers, reveals that more than one-third of crew members reported insufficient sleep in the previous 48 hours. Workers attributed their sleep deprivation to excessive working hours, irregular work patterns, port duties, vessel movement, and noise – issues that have worsened since previous studies conducted in 2016 and 2011.

The severity of the situation was recently highlighted when a cargo ship, the NCL Salten, ran aground in Trondheim, Norway, after the watch officer fell asleep at the bridge. The vessel had visited three ports within 24 hours before the incident.

“Despite better monitoring of staff work/rest hours, fatigue remains an intractable problem for seafarers,” said Professor Helen Sampson, director of the research centre. She further reveals that work/rest hours records are often falsified to hide overwork.

The study also exposes significant healthcare concerns. Nearly 20% of seafarers on cargo ships who experienced serious injuries or illnesses couldn’t access necessary medical attention. Most cargo vessels operate without qualified medical personnel, relying instead on limited telemedical assistance until reaching port.

According to researchers, the maritime industry, which employs over 1.5 million people globally, faces widespread underreporting of these challenges. Many workers, concerned about job security due to precarious contracts, hesitate to report problems.

Professor Sampson advocates for regulatory reform. “The regulations need to be changed to provide for an uninterrupted rest-period for all seafarers which is aligned with the recommended levels of sleep for adults”. She also emphasizes the critical need for qualified medical personnel aboard cargo ships, stating that “access to medical care on board cargo ships is woefully inadequate.”

The research was conducted with funding from Stiftelsen Sveriges Sjömanshus and additional support from Sjöbefälsföreningen.

