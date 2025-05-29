DOE Greenlights Port Arthur LNG Phase II, Marking Trump’s First Export Approval

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has approved a final authorization for LNG exports to non-free trade agreement countries from Port Arthur LNG Phase II in Jefferson County, Texas.

The authorization represents the first LNG export approval under President Trump’s administration, signaling a shift from the previous administration’s pause on such permits.

The project, owned by Sempra Energy, will have the capacity to export 1.91 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas. This expansion complements Port Arthur Phase I, which is currently under construction with exports expected to begin in 2027. Sempra’s LNG portfolio includes the operational Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana and the Energia Costa Azul terminal under construction in Mexico, scheduled to begin exporting U.S.-sourced gas in 2026.

“Port Arthur LNG Phase II marks a significant expansion of the first phase already under construction– turning more of the liquid gold beneath our feet into energy security for the American people,” Secretary Wright stated.

Tala Goudarzi, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, highlighted the growing momentum of U.S. LNG exports.

This latest authorization is Secretary Wright’s fifth LNG export approval, bringing the total volume of approved exports under the current administration to 11.45 Bcf/d. The approval follows the Response to Comments on the 2024 LNG Export Study issued on May 19.

The authorization aligns with the administration’s broader energy policy aimed at positioning America as a leading global energy supplier, with Secretary Wright noting that the Energy Department is “restoring America’s role as the world’s most reliable energy supplier.”