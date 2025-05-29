gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,990 members

Port Arthur LNG export project. Illustration courtesy Sempra Infrastructure

Port Arthur LNG export project illustration courtesy Sempra Infrastructure

DOE Greenlights Port Arthur LNG Phase II, Marking Trump’s First Export Approval

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 29, 2025

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has approved a final authorization for LNG exports to non-free trade agreement countries from Port Arthur LNG Phase II in Jefferson County, Texas.

The authorization represents the first LNG export approval under President Trump’s administration, signaling a shift from the previous administration’s pause on such permits.

The project, owned by Sempra Energy, will have the capacity to export 1.91 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas. This expansion complements Port Arthur Phase I, which is currently under construction with exports expected to begin in 2027. Sempra’s LNG portfolio includes the operational Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana and the Energia Costa Azul terminal under construction in Mexico, scheduled to begin exporting U.S.-sourced gas in 2026.

“Port Arthur LNG Phase II marks a significant expansion of the first phase already under construction– turning more of the liquid gold beneath our feet into energy security for the American people,” Secretary Wright stated.

Tala Goudarzi, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, highlighted the growing momentum of U.S. LNG exports.

This latest authorization is Secretary Wright’s fifth LNG export approval, bringing the total volume of approved exports under the current administration to 11.45 Bcf/d. The approval follows the Response to Comments on the 2024 LNG Export Study issued on May 19.

The authorization aligns with the administration’s broader energy policy aimed at positioning America as a leading global energy supplier, with Secretary Wright noting that the Energy Department is “restoring America’s role as the world’s most reliable energy supplier.”

Tags:

lng exports
port arthur LNG project
trump administration
us lng exports
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,990 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Fremantle Highway boat fire
Accidents

Dutch Safety Board Exposes Major Gaps in North Sea Maritime Emergency Response

A critical investigation by the Dutch Safety Board has revealed significant vulnerabilities in the North Sea’s maritime emergency response system, highlighting urgent needs for reform following the July 2023 Fremantle...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 132
Aerial view of a container terminal
Shipping

Court Ruling Against Trump Tariffs Sparks New Supply Chain Uncertainty

The container shipping industry is set for more market volatility following a ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade that deemed President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs unlawful. The court’s...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 221
bulk ship
Shipping

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH Lock in Merger

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) and CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT) have announced their merger agreement, which will establish one of the world’s largest listed diversified maritime groups. The announcement...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 647