Second Officer Charged in Containership’s Grounding Near Norwegian Home

A Ukrainian Second Officer has been charged with negligent navigation under Norway’s Ship Safety and Security Act after the containership NCL Salten ran aground near Trondheim on Thursday.

The officer, who is in his thirties, admitted to falling asleep while alone on watch, causing the vessel to run aground. The 135-meter containership came to rest just seven meters from a residential cabin in Byneset.

The vessel was traveling at approximately 16 knots when the incident occurred. All 16 crew members aboard the Cyprus-registered ship escaped injury.

Prosecutor Kjetil Bruland Sørensen of the Trøndelag Police District stated that investigators are examining whether bridge manning requirements were met and if working and rest hour regulations were followed.

The ship’s captain has been named as a suspect as part of standard procedure, and authorities have secured relevant documentation. The Norwegian Maritime Authority has been contacted regarding the incident.

Local resident Johan Helberg, whose cabin narrowly avoided being struck, told media: “We slept just seven meters from where the bow is and didn’t hear a thing… If it had been on a slightly different course, it would have hit the house.”

The Norwegian Coastal Administration will oversee the vessel’s salvage. Officials have confirmed that the charged officer will not be remanded in custody.