gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,694 members

Coral Adventurer passenger vessel

Coral Adventurer. Photo courtesy Coral Expeditions

Australian Cruise Ship Detained in Papua New Guinea Following Reef Grounding

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 29, 2025

The Australian-flagged cruise ship Coral Adventurer remains aground off the coast of Papua New Guinea after running into a reef early Saturday morning, with Australian authorities detaining the vessel over seaworthiness concerns and safety management failures.

The 93.4-meter passenger vessel grounded on a reef near Dregerhafen Point, approximately 90 kilometers from Lae, PNG, at around 0525 local time. The ship was carrying 123 people—80 passengers and 43 crew—when the incident occurred.

No injuries have been reported among those aboard, and initial reports indicated no water ingress. However, the extent of damage to the vessel remains unclear as refloating efforts continue.

“All passengers and crew are safe,” a Coral Expeditions spokesperson said in a statement. “An initial inspection indicates no damage to the vessel.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has launched an investigation into the grounding. Initial efforts to refloat the ship using its own engines proved unsuccessful, prompting the operator to engage a towage provider. The grounded vessel was reported heeled over approximately 6 degrees to port.

On Monday, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) took the step of detaining the Coral Adventurer under the Navigation Act 2012. The detention was based on “reasonable suspicion that it is not seaworthy due to potential damage sustained during the grounding, and that it is sub-standard as a result of failures in the implementation of its Safety Management System under the International Safety Management Code,” according to AMSA’s statement.

AMSA said it is working closely with the vessel’s operator, its classification society, and the National Maritime Safety Authority of Papua New Guinea.

The ATSB has quarantined data from the ship’s voyage data recorder and is collecting additional evidence, including ship tracking data, weather information, and crew and maintenance records. The bureau plans to attend the vessel for interviews and evidence collection once appropriate, and expects to release a preliminary report in approximately two months.

Papua New Guinea’s national broadcaster NBC reported that local police confirmed the vessel encountered strong sea currents while en route to Madang Province and the Sepik River. Authorities are also inspecting the area for potential damage to coral reefs at Dregerhafen Point.

The incident comes just two months after the Coral Adventurer became the subject of an AMSA investigation following the death of 80-year-old tourist on the Great Barrier Reef’s Lizard Island in October. That investigation is examining why the passenger may not have been accounted for during boarding.

The Coral Adventurer is one of three vessels operated by Coral Expeditions, which is owned by NRMA. The ship, completed in 2019, is registered in Cairns.

AMSA confirmed it did not receive a distress call from the vessel but said it is monitoring the situation and ready to support PNG authorities if requested.

Tags:

amsa
atsb
Coral Adventurer grounding
grounding incident
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,694 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach crew members maintain a security zone a half mile around the ONE Henry Hudson container ship, off the coast of San Pedro, California, Nov. 24, 2025
Accidents

Water Discharge Operations Halt Cargo Recovery at Fire-Stricken ONE Henry Hudson

Ocean Network Express has suspended cargo discharge operations aboard the fire-damaged containership ONE Henry Hudson at the Port of Los Angeles as crews work to pump contaminated water from an...

December 23, 2025
Total Views: 2000
Toppled containers aboard the Baltic Klipper
Accidents

UK Probe Focuses on Cargo Securing After Containers Go Overboard in the English Channel

Sixteen containers were lost in heavy seas near Portsmouth, prompting a safety investigation and widespread cleanup. he UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has opened a formal investigation into the...

December 20, 2025
Total Views: 1405
M/V Genius Star XI arrives dockside in Dutch Harbor, Alaska on January 30, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Photo
Accidents

Improperly Secured Lithium-Ion Battery Cargo Nearly Dooms Ship in the Pacific, NTSB Finds

Improperly secured lithium-ion battery cargo triggered fires aboard the Genius Star XI during heavy weather on Christmas Day 2023, NTSB finds. Heavy weather and improperly secured lithium-ion battery cargo triggered two devastating...

December 18, 2025
Total Views: 5476