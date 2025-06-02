Washington State’s ‘Wenatchee’ Becomes Largest U.S. Ferry to Go Hybrid

Vigor Marine Seattle has completed a groundbreaking hybrid-electric conversion of the Washington State Ferry M/V Wenatchee, marking a significant advancement in maritime sustainability.

The 202-vehicle ferry, one of the largest in the WSF system, now holds the distinction of being the largest U.S. passenger ferry to undergo electrification.

The complex 21-month project engaged approximately 700 employees, including nearly 600 union-represented skilled tradespeople. The conversion involved substantial modifications, including the removal of diesel generators and installation of two battery rooms containing 864 battery modules. Workers also implemented new propulsion control systems and installed extensive electric and fiber optic cabling, along with upgrading various onboard systems.

“The Wenatchee conversion is a testament to the innovation, craftsmanship, and dedication of our workforce, as well as our successful partnership with Washington State Ferries,” said Adam Beck, Executive Vice President and Head of Maintenance and Modernization Pacific for Vigor Marine Group.

The vessel is currently undergoing sea trials and crew training following WSF’s acceptance. After completing final Coast Guard review and preparations at Eagle Harbor Shipyard, the Wenatchee will resume service on the Seattle/Bainbridge route in summer 2025.

The conversion represents a crucial component of WSF’s comprehensive System Electrification Program, which targets the modernization of six existing ferries and construction of 16 new hybrid-electric vessels by 2040. Once the Jumbo Mark II class vessels (Wenatchee, Tacoma, and Puyallup) are operational with shore charging capabilities, they will reduce diesel consumption by over 4.7 million gallons annually and cut greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 95%.