Vigor and Samsung Forge Alliance to Boost U.S. Navy Readiness in Indo-Pacific

Vigor Marine Group (VMG) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) announced today a forward-looking partnership that combines American project management expertise with Korean shipbuilding technology, a move that experts say is set to significantly enhance U.S. Navy vessel maintenance capabilities in the strategically crucial Indo-Pacific region.

The collaboration aims to deliver expanded forward-deployed maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity specifically targeted at increasing fleet availability for the U.S. Navy and Military Sealift Command. Additionally, the partnership may explore opportunities to reinvigorate American shipbuilding, potentially bringing Vigor Marine Group back to its shipbuilding roots in the Pacific Northwest.

This strategic alliance comes at a critical time when the U.S. Navy has been actively seeking partners capable of performing forward repairs to increase fleet availability. With Vigor Marine Group serving as the lead U.S.-based prime contractor, the partnership will leverage VMG’s established customer relationships and proven track record of on-time, on-budget project delivery alongside SHI’s world-class Korean shipyard facilities and technological capabilities.

“At Vigor Marine Group, our primary focus is on providing solutions to our customers,” said Francesco Valente, President & CEO of Vigor Marine Group. “We understand the Navy’s evolving needs and have built a track record of delivering results in support of our national defense. Partnering with Samsung allows us to extend that same capability to forward-deployed operations in the Indo-Pacific and potential shipbuilding opportunities here in the U.S. — helping the Navy increase its operational tempo while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

Innovation stands at the core of this partnership. VMG brings its expertise in developing efficient maintenance and modernization processes, while SHI contributes its industry-leading automation, digital shipyard technology, and advanced engineering capabilities. The combined strengths promise to introduce new efficiencies to forward repair operations, reducing vessel downtime and enhancing overall fleet readiness.

“We find it very meaningful to partner with Vigor Marine Group, a leading MRO service provider in the U.S.,” said Samsung Heavy Industries Vice Chairman and CEO Sung-an Choi. “We will do our utmost to establish a foundation for building commercial and auxiliary ships for the U.S. through the successful delivery of world-class MRO services.”

VMG’s commercial mindset and ability to manage evolving scopes of work will be paired with SHI’s advanced facilities outside the U.S., creating opportunities to support key customers in real-time and in their areas of operations. Beyond enhancing naval fleet readiness, the partnership aims to strengthen the U.S. industrial base by keeping work within American companies and creating pathways for the revitalization of U.S. shipyards for new construction.

The announcement builds upon South Korea’s recently launched “Make America Shipbuilding Great Again” (MASGA) initiative, a $150 billion commitment led by South Korean shipbuilders focused on rebuilding the U.S. shipbuilding industry. The MASGA project includes plans for constructing new shipyards in the U.S., training shipbuilding personnel, and maintaining U.S. Navy vessels.

The timing of this partnership is particularly noteworthy, coming just one day after diplomatic talks between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, where modernizing the alliance between the two countries was a key topic. During these discussions, President Lee specifically expressed Korea’s interest in collaborating with the U.S. in shipbuilding and other manufacturing sectors.

This strategic alliance aligns with broader U.S. Government initiatives to strengthen domestic maritime capabilities following President Trump’s April 2025 executive order “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” which targets improvements in both commercial and military maritime sectors.

The partnership also emerges alongside other significant developments in the sector. Yesterday, Cerberus Capital Management and HD Hyundai announced their own strategic partnership to launch Cerberus Maritime, an investment strategy similarly aimed at rebuilding America’s maritime industrial base. HD Hyundai will serve as an anchor investor while providing technical expertise in shipbuilding and exploring collaboration opportunities related to U.S. shipyards, ports, and maritime technology.

With operations in five locations across the Pacific Northwest, California, and Virginia, Vigor Marine Group employs 2,500 people and serves clients including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, Military Sealift Command, state ferry systems, and commercial maritime operators.Samsung Heavy Industries, established in 1974 as a core subsidiary of the Samsung Group, has established itself as a global leader in building technically sophisticated vessels including LNG carriers, container ships, FPSOs, and FLNGs.

As the Indo-Pacific region continues to grow in strategic importance, this partnership represents a significant development in ensuring U.S. naval readiness while potentially revitalizing American shipbuilding capabilities for the next generation.