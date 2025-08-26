gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,427 members

US and Russian Officials Discussed Energy Deals Alongside Latest Ukraine Peace Talks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

US and Russian Officials Discussed Energy Deals Alongside Latest Ukraine Peace Talks

Reuters
Total Views: 0
August 26, 2025

By Anna Hirtenstein and Marwa Rashad

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) – U.S. and Russian government officials discussed several energy deals on the sidelines of negotiations this month that sought to achieve peace in Ukraine, according to five sources familiar with the talks.

These deals were put forward as incentives to encourage the Kremlin to agree to peace in Ukraine and for Washington to ease sanctions on Russia, they said.

Russia has been cut off from most international investment in its energy sector and from striking major deals due to sanctions following the Ukraine invasion that began in February 2022.

The officials discussed the possibility of Exxon Mobil XOM.N re-entering Russia’s Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, three of the sources said.

They also raised the prospect of Russia purchasing U.S. equipment for its LNG projects, such as Arctic LNG 2, which is under western sanctions, four sources said.

None of the sources could be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the negotiations.

Another idea was for the U.S. to purchase nuclear-powered icebreaker vessels from Russia, Reuters reported on August 15.

The talks were held during U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s trip to Moscow earlier this month when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, three of the sources said. They were also discussed within the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump, two of the sources said.

These deals were also briefly discussed at the Alaska summit on August 15, one source said.

“The White House really wanted to put out a headline after the Alaska summit, announcing a big investment deal,” said one of the sources. “This is how Trump feels like he’s achieved something.”

Trump and his national security team continue to engage with Russian and Ukrainian officials towards a bilateral meeting to stop the killing and end the war, a White House official said in response to questions about the deals. It is not in the national interest to further negotiate these issues publicly, the official said.

A spokesperson for Dmitriev declined to comment.

Exxon Mobil declined to comment. Rosneft and Novatek did not respond to requests for comment.

TALKS COINCIDE WITH THREATS

Trump has threatened to impose more sanctions on Russia unless peace talks make progress and to place harsh tariffs on India, a major buyer of Russian oil. Those measures would make it difficult for Russia to maintain the same level of oil exports.

Trump’s dealmaking style of politics has been on display before in the Ukraine talks, when earlier this year the same officials explored ways for the U.S. to revive Russian gas flows to Europe. These plans have been stalled by Brussels, which put forward proposals to fully phase out Russian gas imports by 2027.

The latest discussions have shifted to bilateral deals between the U.S. and Russia, pivoting away from the European Union, which, as a bloc, has been steadfast in its support for Ukraine.

On the same day as the Alaska summit, Putin signed a decree that could allow foreign investors, including Exxon Mobil, to regain shares in the Sakhalin-1 project. It is conditional on the foreign shareholders taking action to support the lifting of Western sanctions on Russia.

Exxon exited its Russian business in 2022 after the Ukraine invasion, taking a $4.6 billion impairment charge. Its 30% operator share in the Sakhalin-1 project in Russia’s far east was seized by the Kremlin that year.

The U.S. has placed several waves of sanctions on Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, starting in 2022 and cutting off access to ice-class ships that are needed to operate in that region for most of the year.

The project is majority-owned by Novatek, which started working with lobbyists in Washington last year to try to rebuild relations and lift the sanctions.

The Arctic LNG 2 plant resumed natural gas processing in April, albeit at a low rate, Reuters reported. Five cargoes have been loaded from the project this year onto tankers under sanctions. A production train was previously shut down due to the difficulties in exporting given the sanctions.

This project was intended to have three LNG processing trains. The third is in planning stages, with technology expected to be supplied by China.

Washington is seeking to prompt Russia to buy U.S. technology rather than Chinese as part of a broader strategy to alienate China and weaken relations between Beijing and Moscow, one of the sources said.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” strategic partnership days before Putin sent troops into Ukraine. Xi has met Putin over 40 times in the last decade and Putin in recent months described China as an ally.

(Reporting by Anna Hirtenstein and Marwa Rashad in London; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington and Sheila Dang in Houston; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

alaska
arctic
LNG
Putin
russia
Trump
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,427 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

India’s Nayara Turns to Dark Fleet and Russian Oil for Survival
Energy

India’s Nayara Turns to Dark Fleet and Russian Oil for Survival

One month after being hit by European Union sanctions, India’s Nayara Energy Ltd. is relying on a growing pool of dark-fleet tankers to transport its products, and a narrowing menu of crude imports to keep its operations running.

August 20, 2025
Total Views: 304
From Alaska With Love: Russia’s Shadow LNG Fleet Set Sail for China As Trump-Putin Summit Unfolded
Energy

From Alaska With Love: Russia’s Shadow LNG Fleet Set Sail for China As Trump-Putin Summit Unfolded

Five sanctioned LNG carriers, part of Russia’s shadow fleet, got underway as the Trump-Putin meeting took place in Alaska, or changed course in the hours that followed.

August 18, 2025
Total Views: 1114
NSR escort July 2024
Energy

US Mulled Use Of Russia Icebreakers For Gas Development Ahead Of Summit

By Marwa Rashad and Anna Hirtenstein LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) – The United States has had internal discussions on using Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker vessels to support the development of gas and LNG projects...

August 16, 2025
Total Views: 1566