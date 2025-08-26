gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,419 members

Wind turbines off of Block Island

Wind turbines at Orsted's Block Island wind farm off Rhode Island, one of two commercial offshore wind farms in the United States. Credit: PennyJack Creative/Shutterstock

Trump Administration Plans to Cancel Approval of Maryland Offshore Wind Project

Reuters
Total Views: 0
August 26, 2025
Reuters

Aug 25 (Reuters) – The Trump administration intends to withdraw federal approval for US Wind’s wind farm off the coast of Maryland, according to a document filed in federal court on Friday.

In the filing, in U.S. District Court in Delaware, attorneys from the Department of Justice asked the court to stay a lawsuit by a Delaware homeowner challenging the Interior Department’s approval last year of the Maryland Offshore Wind Project.

The action is the latest in a series of moves the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has made to stymie development of offshore wind and other clean energy facilities.

The Biden administration approved the US Wind project in September of last year. It was expected to one day produce enough power for 718,000 homes.

The Trump administration, by September 12, will move in a separate lawsuit brought by officials in Ocean City, Maryland to vacate approval of the facility’s construction and operations plan, the filing said. That lawsuit is pending in federal court in Maryland.

“If Interior’s motion is granted, the agency action that Plaintiff challenges will be vacated, and thus his claims will be entirely moot,” the filing said.

On his first day in office in January, Trump suspended new offshore wind leasing pending an environmental and economic review of projects. He has repeatedly criticized wind energy as ugly, unreliable and expensive. 

Advocates of wind energy say it is an important element in efforts to reduce carbon emissions blamed for global warming.

Most recently, the Interior Department last week issued a stop-work order on a nearly completed project off the coast of Rhode Island, citing national security concerns.

An Interior Department spokesperson had no comment on the court filing.

US Wind said its project was on strong legal footing.

“Our construction and operations plan approval is the subject of ongoing litigation, but we remain confident that the federal permits we secured after a multi-year and rigorous public review process are legally sound,” said Nancy Sopko, vice president of external affairs for US Wind.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom and Nate Raymond; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

president trump
trump administration
US Offshore Wind
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,419 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A GE Haliade-X Turbine Stands in the Vineyard Wind 1 Project Area South of Martha’s Vineyard. Credit: Eric Haynes
Offshore

Mitsubishi Exit Deals Blow to Japan’s Offshore Wind Ambitions

Mitsubishi Corp. will withdraw from three offshore wind projects in Japan, according to a person familiar with the matter, in a blow to the fledgling industry as it grapples with slow progress and rising costs.  

5 hours ago
Total Views: 124
offshore wind farm
Offshore

Australian Offshore Wind Project Halted as Developer Declines Feasibility License

Novocastrian Wind Pty Ltd has announced it will not proceed with the feasibility license offered by the Australian Government for its offshore wind farm project in the Hunter zone. The...

August 25, 2025
Total Views: 880
The first offshore wind turbine is installed at Revolution Wind
Offshore

Connecticut Governor Pushes Deal to Revive Halted Revolution Wind Project

By Georgia Hall (Bloomberg) — Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont vowed to work with the Trump administration to restart construction on a major offshore wind development, saying there’s “a deal to...

August 25, 2025
Total Views: 854