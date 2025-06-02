gCaptain-logo
cargo ships loading at port of oakland

An Ocean Network Express (ONE) containership at the Port of Oakland. Credit: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

ONE Launches Green Ship Recycling Policy Ahead of Hong Kong Convention

Mike Schuler
June 2, 2025

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the implementation of a comprehensive Ship Recycling Policy and membership in the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI).

Announced last week in Singapore, the initiatives demonstrate ONE’s commitment to responsible end-of-life vessel management as the company prepares to receive its newbuild ships. The policy mandates that ONE vessels must be recycled exclusively at certified facilities that comply with international regulations and standards, primarily the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC) and EU Ship Recycling Regulation.

The timing is particularly significant as it comes ahead of the entry into force of the Hong Kong Convention on June 26th. The Convention has reached a crucial milestone with 23 contracting parties representing over 45% of the world’s merchant shipping by gross tonnage.

“The development of our Ship Recycling Policy, together with our participation in the SRTI, marks a meaningful step forward in our ‘Clean Ship Recycling’ initiative – one of the seven key pillars of ONE’s Green Strategy,” said Michimasa Noda, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at ONE.

The Hong Kong Convention, which was adopted in 2009, establishes a comprehensive “cradle to grave” approach addressing all environmental and safety aspects of ship recycling. Under the new requirements, vessels destined for recycling must carry an Inventory of Hazardous Materials onboard, and recycling facilities must provide specific Ship Recycling Plans for each vessel.

ONE’s policy goes beyond basic compliance, requiring recycling yards to possess valid Statements of Compliance and adhere to international standards including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 30000, ensuring proper management of quality, environmental protection, workplace safety, and human rights.

The company says it will also implement strict oversight through yard visits and independent audits, including monitoring of sub-contractors and downstream facilities. Any non-compliance will require immediate corrective action.

ONE, headquartered in Singapore, currently operates a fleet of over 260 vessels with a capacity exceeding 2 million TEUs. Since its foundation in 2017, the company has put environmental sustainability at the core of its operations, positioning clean ship recycling as a key initiative in its green strategy.

Notable parties to the Hong Kong Convention include major maritime nations such as Bangladesh, India, Turkey, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, France, and Japan.

european ship recycling regulation
hong kong convention
ocean network express
ship recycling
