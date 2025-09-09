HD KSOE and HD Hyundai Secure ABS AiP for Electric-Powered 16,000 TEU Containership

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) have received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS for their concept design of a 16,000 TEU container ship featuring an electric propulsion system.

The approval follows comprehensive design reviews conducted by ABS based on class requirements, with detailed analysis of the vessel’s power system including power generation, power conversion, and propulsion motors.

“ABS, HD KSOE and HHI share a commitment to leveraging our combined resources and expertise to advance electrical applications in the maritime industry. This AIP is a milestone achievement, and we are proud to work alongside KSOE and HHI to help safely integrate electric propulsion technologies into large seagoing vessels,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

Byoung-Hun Kwon, head of the HD KSOE Electrification Center, highlighted the significance of this development in the industry’s decarbonization efforts: “This achievement represents a strategic step toward meeting the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 carbon-neutral target. We will continue to strengthen the trust of global shipping companies by developing eco-friendly and high-efficiency ship technologies at the group level.”

The AIP marks the completion of the project’s first phase. HD Hyundai plans to advance to a second phase in 2026, which will apply energy storage systems and high-efficiency propulsion drives to further accelerate the commercialization of zero-carbon ship technologies.