Nuclear-Powered LNG Carrier Design Receives Landmark Certification

The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) and Samsung Heavy Industries have achieved a significant milestone in maritime propulsion technology, securing the world’s first Approval in Principle (AiP) for an LNG carrier powered by a small modular molten salt reactor (MSR).
The groundbreaking certification was announced Tuesday at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy, one of the world’s largest gas and energy exhibitions.
The certification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Liberian flag state represents a crucial first step toward actual ship development, as Dr. Jin-Young Cho, Director of the Advanced Reactor Research Institute, explained: “We will make further efforts to ensure that the MSR we are developing contributes to achieving carbon neutrality in the maritime sector in the future.”
The MSR technology uses molten salt, which mixes nuclear fuel and coolant, as a liquid nuclear fuel. This approach offers significant advantages for maritime applications, including high safety margins and excellent energy efficiency.
According to KAERI, what makes this development particularly remarkable is the reactor’s longevity. The LNG carrier propulsion MSR operates at 100 MWth capacity and is designed so that installing just one unit eliminates the need for fuel replacement throughout the ship’s lifetime.
The joint project between KAERI and Samsung Heavy Industries is being supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. The collaboration began in 2023, with the goal of completing the conceptual design of a marine MSR by 2026.
Yara Clean Ammonia has marked a significant milestone in maritime decarbonization with the steel cutting ceremony for Yara Eyde, the world’s first renewable ammonia-powered containership. The ceremony officially launches construction...
Rystad Energy has published groundbreaking research showing that liquefied natural gas (LNG) used as marine fuel produces significantly lower well-to-tank emissions than previously estimated by regulators. The independent study, commissioned...
September 5, 2025
Total Views: 849
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 108,144 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 108,144 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.