Nuclear-Powered LNG Carrier Design Receives Landmark Certification

The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) and Samsung Heavy Industries have achieved a significant milestone in maritime propulsion technology, securing the world’s first Approval in Principle (AiP) for an LNG carrier powered by a small modular molten salt reactor (MSR).

The groundbreaking certification was announced Tuesday at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy, one of the world’s largest gas and energy exhibitions.

The certification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Liberian flag state represents a crucial first step toward actual ship development, as Dr. Jin-Young Cho, Director of the Advanced Reactor Research Institute, explained: “We will make further efforts to ensure that the MSR we are developing contributes to achieving carbon neutrality in the maritime sector in the future.”

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute

The MSR technology uses molten salt, which mixes nuclear fuel and coolant, as a liquid nuclear fuel. This approach offers significant advantages for maritime applications, including high safety margins and excellent energy efficiency.

According to KAERI, what makes this development particularly remarkable is the reactor’s longevity. The LNG carrier propulsion MSR operates at 100 MWth capacity and is designed so that installing just one unit eliminates the need for fuel replacement throughout the ship’s lifetime.

The joint project between KAERI and Samsung Heavy Industries is being supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. The collaboration began in 2023, with the goal of completing the conceptual design of a marine MSR by 2026.