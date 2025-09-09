Over 50 Boxes Topple From Containership at Port of Long Beach

U.S. Coast Guard units and local emergency responders have established a safety zone at Pier G in the Port of Long Beach following a significant container collapse incident aboard the MV Mississippi. The accident, which occurred Tuesday morning, resulted in more than 50 containers falling overboard into the harbor waters.

A Unified Command comprising the U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach Fire, and Port of Long Beach authorities has been established to coordinate response efforts. Air Station Ventura is conducting aerial surveillance of the affected area.

According to eyewitness footage, the container collapse appears to have begun with the aft stack before spreading to the forward section near the vessel’s superstructure. The footage appears to show the ship listing to starboard, away from the pier, when the incident occurred.

Several containers landed on an adjacent emissions capture barge operated by STAX Engineering that was alongside the vessel during the incident.

NEW VIDEO: Surveillance video shows the moment cargo containers started falling off a ship this morning in the Port of Long Beach.



I exclusively obtained this video from a source near the Pier G area.



According to early estimates, as many as 67 containers went overboard. No… pic.twitter.com/PQsUHQlf86 — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) September 9, 2025

The Portugal-registered vessel, owned by MPC Container Ships ASA through its subsidiary MPC ECOBOX OPCO 4 AS, had just arrived at Long Beach early Tuesday after completing its voyage from Yantian, China.

Local reporting indicates no injuries.

Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

Pier G, where the incident occurred, is operated by International Transportation Service (ITS). Port authorities have not yet released information regarding potential disruptions to port operations or environmental impacts.

This incident comes amid heightened attention on container safety in the shipping industry, as the World Shipping Council recently reported that over 11% of inspected cargo shipments contained deficiencies in 2024. To help reduce container losses at sea, WSC co-developed the CTU Code Quick Guide and Checklist, which provides guidance for properly packing, transporting, and unpacking cargo transport units (CTUs), including freight containers.

The STAX barge involved in the incident is part of an innovative emissions control system unveiled earlier this year. In April, STAX Engineering demonstrated its integrated emissions and carbon capture technology designed to help maritime operators meet increasingly strict environmental regulations.

Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard said the accident occurred about 9 a.m., and early estimates indicate that at least 67 containers went overboard. Full story: https://t.co/ilsn1XbaEl pic.twitter.com/jgL868EKIX — KTLA (@KTLA) September 9, 2025