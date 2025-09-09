Over 50 Boxes Topple From Containership at Port of Long Beach

U.S. Coast Guard units and local emergency responders have established a safety zone at Pier G in the Port of Long Beach following a significant container collapse incident aboard the MV Mississippi. The accident, which occurred Tuesday morning, resulted in more than 50 containers falling overboard into the harbor waters.
A Unified Command comprising the U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach Fire, and Port of Long Beach authorities has been established to coordinate response efforts. Air Station Ventura is conducting aerial surveillance of the affected area.
According to eyewitness footage, the container collapse appears to have begun with the aft stack before spreading to the forward section near the vessel’s superstructure. The footage appears to show the ship listing to starboard, away from the pier, when the incident occurred.
Several containers landed on an adjacent emissions capture barge operated by STAX Engineering that was alongside the vessel during the incident.
The Portugal-registered vessel, owned by MPC Container Ships ASA through its subsidiary MPC ECOBOX OPCO 4 AS, had just arrived at Long Beach early Tuesday after completing its voyage from Yantian, China.
Local reporting indicates no injuries.
Pier G, where the incident occurred, is operated by International Transportation Service (ITS). Port authorities have not yet released information regarding potential disruptions to port operations or environmental impacts.
This incident comes amid heightened attention on container safety in the shipping industry, as the World Shipping Council recently reported that over 11% of inspected cargo shipments contained deficiencies in 2024. To help reduce container losses at sea, WSC co-developed the CTU Code Quick Guide and Checklist, which provides guidance for properly packing, transporting, and unpacking cargo transport units (CTUs), including freight containers.
The STAX barge involved in the incident is part of an innovative emissions control system unveiled earlier this year. In April, STAX Engineering demonstrated its integrated emissions and carbon capture technology designed to help maritime operators meet increasingly strict environmental regulations.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.