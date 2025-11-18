gCaptain-logo
Allseas SMR illustration

Image courtesy Allseas

Dutch Offshore Giant Allseas Bets on Small Nuclear Reactors

Mike Schuler
November 18, 2025

Allseas has released findings from an independent impact study suggesting that its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology could transform the Netherlands’ economy while simultaneously decarbonizing global shipping and heavy industry.The study, conducted by strategic consultancy Roland Berger over seven weeks between September and October 2025, projects that Allseas’ SMR technology could contribute up to €130 billion to the Dutch economy by 2050 while creating between 35,000 and 40,000 new jobs. The economic boost would come from direct investments by Allseas and its supply chain, as well as indirect growth across Dutch industrial and maritime sectors.At the heart of Allseas’ plan is a 25 MWe / 70 MWt reactor based on high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) technology. The company launched a five-year development plan in June 2025, targeting initial operations by 2030 in collaboration with NRG PALLAS, TU Delft, and other partners.”This study demonstrates our small modular reactor is technologically innovative and strategically valuable for the Netherlands,” said Stephanie Heerema, Project Manager Nuclear Developments at Allseas. “With this technology, we can meet the urgent demand for stable, clean, and affordable energy, while creating an export product that accelerates the global energy transition.”The compact design makes the reactors suitable for deployment across diverse applications, from offshore vessels and commercial shipping to industrial sites including chemical clusters, steel plants, refineries, and data centers. Roland Berger estimates potential deployment of up to 110 units on land in the Netherlands and 700 across the global maritime sector.Beyond economic benefits, the technology addresses critical infrastructure challenges. By generating power directly at the point of use, the SMRs could reduce strain on the Netherlands’ electricity grid, potentially saving up to €12 billion in planned high-voltage grid investments through 2050.On emissions, Allseas projects its SMR technology could cut up to 10 megatons of CO? annually from Dutch industry and 55 megatons from the global maritime sector by 2050—together equivalent to the annual emissions of 3.5 million Dutch homes.The reactor also promises competitive economics, delivering industrial heat up to 650°C at prices 30% cheaper than gas turbines and 80% cheaper than renewable alternatives, according to the study.Roland Berger validated its findings with leading Dutch institutions including TNO, COVRA, Urenco, and the Port of Rotterdam.”As a responsible family-owned company, we always take a long-term view,” Heerema added. “The conclusions of this study show exciting potential for our technology to address today’s challenges and strengthen our commitment to executing our five-year plan.”

The offshore construction giant joins a growing number of maritime companies exploring nuclear propulsion as the shipping industry faces mounting pressure to eliminate carbon emissions from vessels that currently rely on fossil fuels.

allseas
decarbonization
nuclear power
Aerial photo of a container terminal at the port of long beach
Environment

Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Commit to Binding Zero-Emissions Agreement with Regulators

The nation’s busiest port complex has taken a decisive step toward eliminating emissions from maritime operations, with the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners voting unanimously to approve a binding...

November 11, 2025
Total Views: 876
A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Environment

EU Launches €2.9B Plan to Kickstart Green Transport Fuels, But Industry Warns Speed Is Critical

The European Commission launched its Sustainable Transport Investment Plan last week, setting an ambitious roadmap to transform the aviation and waterborne transport sectors through renewable and low-carbon fuels. The plan...

November 10, 2025
Total Views: 527
The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Environment

Container Sector Drives October Surge in LNG-Fueled Ship Orders

Thirty new orders for alternative-fueled vessels were placed in October 2025, according to DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform, signaling a recovery after several weak months in the third quarter despite...

November 3, 2025
Total Views: 551