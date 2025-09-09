SHI’s Next-Gen Floating Offshore Wind Substructure Earns AiP from Korean Register

Korean Register (KR) has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) for Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) newly developed “SnapWind Float,” a next-generation floating offshore wind substructure designed to support 15MW turbines. The approval was formally granted at Gastech in Milan on Tuesday.

The innovative substructure represents a strategic response to the growing global demand for efficient and competitive floating offshore wind technologies. As large-scale offshore wind projects continue to expand worldwide, the industry faces increasing pressure to develop solutions that deliver both cost efficiency and construction simplicity.

SHI leveraged its extensive offshore project experience to create the “SnapWind Float,” which incorporates lightweight and modular features for easier construction and installation. The structure is stabilized by a minimum of three mooring lines fixed to the seabed and maintains stability even under slightly inclined conditions. Notably, the design is compatible with various turbine capacities, providing significant versatility for different project requirements.

KR conducted a comprehensive review of the “SnapWind Float,” evaluating its safety, structural strength, and mooring system according to international standards and classification rules.

Hae-Ki JANG, Chief Technology Officer at SHI, stated, “The SnapWind Float is a next-generation solution that combines SHI’s extensive EPC experience with innovative design. It will serve as an optimized, eco-friendly technology for large-scale offshore wind projects, and we will continue to strengthen our efforts in developing technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality.”

SHI announced plans to enter the renewables market with the development of a large-scale floating wind turbine in 2021.

“Floating offshore wind at the 15MW level represents a new frontier for the industry. By granting this AiP, KR is helping accelerate the deployment of innovative substructures that will underpin the next wave of global offshore wind projects,” said LEE Yongsok, KR’s Executive Vice President.