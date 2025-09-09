gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,146 members

Rendering of a 15MW floating offshore wind substructure "SnapWind Float"

Rendering of a 15MW floating offshore wind substructure "SnapWind Float". Illustration courtesy SHI

SHI’s Next-Gen Floating Offshore Wind Substructure Earns AiP from Korean Register

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
September 9, 2025

Korean Register (KR) has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) for Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) newly developed “SnapWind Float,” a next-generation floating offshore wind substructure designed to support 15MW turbines. The approval was formally granted at Gastech in Milan on Tuesday.

The innovative substructure represents a strategic response to the growing global demand for efficient and competitive floating offshore wind technologies. As large-scale offshore wind projects continue to expand worldwide, the industry faces increasing pressure to develop solutions that deliver both cost efficiency and construction simplicity.

SHI leveraged its extensive offshore project experience to create the “SnapWind Float,” which incorporates lightweight and modular features for easier construction and installation. The structure is stabilized by a minimum of three mooring lines fixed to the seabed and maintains stability even under slightly inclined conditions. Notably, the design is compatible with various turbine capacities, providing significant versatility for different project requirements.

KR conducted a comprehensive review of the “SnapWind Float,” evaluating its safety, structural strength, and mooring system according to international standards and classification rules.

Hae-Ki JANG, Chief Technology Officer at SHI, stated, “The SnapWind Float is a next-generation solution that combines SHI’s extensive EPC experience with innovative design. It will serve as an optimized, eco-friendly technology for large-scale offshore wind projects, and we will continue to strengthen our efforts in developing technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality.”

SHI announced plans to enter the renewables market with the development of a large-scale floating wind turbine in 2021.

“Floating offshore wind at the 15MW level represents a new frontier for the industry. By granting this AiP, KR is helping accelerate the deployment of innovative substructures that will underpin the next wave of global offshore wind projects,” said LEE Yongsok, KR’s Executive Vice President.

Tags:

approval in principle
floating offshore wind
korean register
samsung heavy industries
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,146 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

An offshore oil rig is pictured off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, U.S., November 14, 2024
Offshore

Newsom to Curb Offshore Oil in Exchange for Onshore Output

Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking to impose further restrictions on California’s offshore oil industry, a setback to Sable Offshore Corp. and its controversial project off the coast of Santa Barbara County.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1006
Wind turbines off of Block Island
Offshore

Orsted Wins Approval for Emergency Rights Issue as Trump Threatens US Projects

Offshore wind developer Orsted ORSTED.CO won shareholder approval on Friday for a $9.4 billion emergency rights issue to help fund U.S. projects thrown into uncertainty by President Donald Trump's opposition to the renewable energy source.

September 5, 2025
Total Views: 1032
Wind turbines off of Block Island
Offshore

New England States Sue Trump Over Offshore Wind Halt

Rhode Island, Connecticut and an Orsted A/S-backed wind farm venture are suing the Trump administration in an effort to revive construction of an almost-finished offshore project meant to provide power to the two New England states.

September 4, 2025
Total Views: 761