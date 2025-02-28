gCaptain-logo
ECO TLP floating wind platform illustration

Illustration courtesy ECO TLP, Inc.

ABS Greenlights XXL Floating Wind Platform Design for Deepwater

Mike Schuler
February 28, 2025

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has approved Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) documents for a groundbreaking deep water floating offshore wind platform created by US-based ECO TLP, Inc. and MOCEAN-Offshore BV of the Netherlands.

The approval marks a significant advancement in floating offshore wind energy technology.

ABS says innovative design features slip-formed cylindrical concrete hulls and incorporates a hybrid spar tension-leg mooring system, resulting in a smaller environmental footprint compared to conventional floating platforms that utilize catenary mooring. Notably, the platform is engineered to support so-called “XXL” wind turbines (15MW+), which rank as the largest wind turbines currently available on the market.

According to ECO TLP, the platform is designed to operate in water depths ranging from 200-3000 meters.

“In many parts of the world, floating offshore wind power will be important for the overall energy mix by expanding the reach of renewable electricity generation to waters that are too deep for fixed-bottom projects,” explains Rob Langford, ABS Vice President of Global Offshore Renewables.

Langford added that ABS takes pride in collaborating with innovative companies like ECO TLP Inc. that are developing structures addressing challenges related to renewable energy manufacturing, installation, and costs.

The ABS approval covers non-site-specific FEED for various water depths and wind turbine sizes, which according to Nicole Johnson Murphy, CEO of ECO TLP Inc., “allows ECO TLP to significantly reduce the certification process for commercial projects.”

“Achieving this is an important milestone for our solution, allowing us to operate in the water safely and qualify for financial and insurance terms,” Murphy stated. She also highlighted the platform’s economic and environmental benefits, noting it “optimizes the wind turbine performance, substantially lowering operational and maintenance costs of the array over its lifetime.”

The engineering expertise behind the project comes from a collaboration of firms. MOCEAN-Offshore BV and Arup International Projects Ltd. provide support for ECO TLP’s marine, civil, and structural engineering requirements.

With the FEED documents now approved, the design will move forward into commercialization for site-specific projects. This development represents a significant step toward expanding offshore wind capabilities to deeper waters, potentially opening new regions for renewable energy production.

