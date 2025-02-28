Canadian Coast Guard Battles Weather as ‘MSC Baltic III’ Salvage Operations Continue

Salvage operations for the grounded containership MSC Baltic III face continued challenges as Canadian Coast Guard officials confirm the vessel cannot be safely refloated, according to the latest update released today.

The containership has remained firmly settled on the seabed near Wild Cove, west of Lark Harbour, Newfoundland since running aground on February 15 after experiencing a power loss approximately 12 nautical miles from Bay of Islands.

“Given the vessel’s current condition, it cannot be safely refloated. The initial focus will be on the removal of the fuel and cargo,” stated Coast Guard officials.

Assessment of the hull has confirmed significant breaches, though officials report the vessel appears stable in its current position. Despite these structural compromises, repeated shoreline and aerial monitoring has detected no pollution in the surrounding waters.

Tank soundings have identified approximately 1.7 million liters (50,000 gallons) of heavy fuel and marine gas oil remaining aboard the vessel, presenting a significant environmental concern should containment be compromised. The CCGS Jean Goodwill maintains position at the scene with spill response equipment ready for immediate deployment should conditions deteriorate.

“Our priority is the safety of Canadians and the protection of the marine environment; by helping to prevent the release of pollution into the environment and mitigating the potential hazards posed by this vessel,” emphasized Coast Guard officials.

Persistent adverse sea conditions continue to hamper on-water operations, limiting safe access to the vessel and complicating assessment efforts. In response to these challenges, authorities are now discussing establishing a road to facilitate easier access to the vessel.

“If implemented, this would also help alleviate the impact sea conditions have on removal operations,” noted officials.

The manifest provided by the vessel’s owner reveals that the cargo contains materials classified as dangerous goods, including fabrics, food products, metals and polymeric beads. Previous reports indicated the vessel was carrying approximately 470 containers at the time of the incident, with more than half reportedly empty. The cargo was initially described as consisting primarily of food, lumber, and paper supplies.

All 20 crew members were safely evacuated by helicopter immediately after the grounding incident. The vessel was en route from Montreal to Corner Brook, Newfoundland, when it lost power. Severe weather conditions prevented the crew from anchoring before the vessel ran aground.

Maritime authorities have established a two-nautical-mile restricted zone surrounding the vessel, with drone operations currently prohibited due to ongoing helicopter activities in the area.

The salvage team continues their comprehensive assessment of the MSC Baltic III as weather conditions permit, conducting further tank soundings and cargo hold inspections to inform their developing salvage plan.

“CCG maintains a high level of preparedness to respond to any potential hazards or pollutants entering the marine environment,” stated officials.

The incident represents one of the most significant maritime casualties in the region in recent years, with potential environmental implications should containment efforts fail.

The remote location and challenging weather conditions typical of Newfoundland’s February climate have added layers of complexity to what would already be a demanding salvage operation.

Local authorities continue to coordinate with federal agencies and the vessel’s owners to ensure a comprehensive response to the grounding. The Canadian Coast Guard has promised continued transparency as the situation evolves.

“We appreciate the continued understanding and cooperation from the public in support of a safe, effective and efficient response to this incident,” concluded Coast Guard officials, noting that additional updates will be provided as new developments occur.