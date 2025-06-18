India Files Criminal Charges Over Deadly Containership Explosion

Indian authorities have launched criminal case against the owner, master, and crew of the Singapore-flagged container vessel Wan Hai 503 following a major fire and explosion incident that left four crew members dead.

The incident began on June 9 at 12:30 AM local time when the vessel experienced a large explosion while en route from Colombo to Mumbai, approximately 78 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. Of the 22 crew members aboard, 18 were rescued from lifeboats, while four remain missing – including two Taiwanese nationals, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.

The Fort Kochi Coastal Police filed charges under India’s Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) criminal code for multiple offenses, including reckless navigation, acts endangering public ways or navigation, negligent conduct regarding poisonous substances, and negligent handling of explosive substances, according to local media reports.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused were aware that the containers held flammable materials, explosives, and hazardous chemicals. The incident resulted in fuel and oil leaking into the sea, with several containers also falling overboard. The FIR also noted that harmful gases and chemicals released from the burning containers posed serious risks to fishermen and marine ecosystems.

The latest update from the Indian Coast Guard indicates progress in salvage operations. As of June 14, the tow has been transferred to the tug Offshore Warrior, with the vessel located 35 nautical miles off the coast The vessel will be held at least 50 nautical miles from the coast pending further decisions.

This incident follows a similar case involving the MSC Elsa 3, which sank off Kochi on May 25, in which similar charges were filed.

That vessel went down approximately 13 nautical miles off Kerala’s coast after developing a severe list. All 24 crew members were rescued in that incident. Of particular concern were 13 containers classified as hazardous cargo containing Calcium Carbide, known to react violently with water and release flammable gases.

A Fort Kochi Coastal Police spokesperson confirmed that the charges in the Wan Hai 503 case mirror those filed against the captain and crew of the MSC Elsa-3.