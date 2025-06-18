gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,341 members

Indian Coast Guard vessels fighting the fire on board the Wan Hai 503, June 10, 2025

Indian Coast Guard vessels fighting the fire on board the Wan Hai 503, June 10, 2025. Photo courtesy Indian Coast Guard

India Files Criminal Charges Over Deadly Containership Explosion

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 18, 2025

Indian authorities have launched criminal case against the owner, master, and crew of the Singapore-flagged container vessel Wan Hai 503 following a major fire and explosion incident that left four crew members dead.

The incident began on June 9 at 12:30 AM local time when the vessel experienced a large explosion while en route from Colombo to Mumbai, approximately 78 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. Of the 22 crew members aboard, 18 were rescued from lifeboats, while four remain missing – including two Taiwanese nationals, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.

The Fort Kochi Coastal Police filed charges under India’s Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) criminal code for multiple offenses, including reckless navigation, acts endangering public ways or navigation, negligent conduct regarding poisonous substances, and negligent handling of explosive substances, according to local media reports.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused were aware that the containers held flammable materials, explosives, and hazardous chemicals. The incident resulted in fuel and oil leaking into the sea, with several containers also falling overboard. The FIR also noted that harmful gases and chemicals released from the burning containers posed serious risks to fishermen and marine ecosystems.

The latest update from the Indian Coast Guard indicates progress in salvage operations. As of June 14, the tow has been transferred to the tug Offshore Warrior, with the vessel located 35 nautical miles off the coast The vessel will be held at least 50 nautical miles from the coast pending further decisions.

This incident follows a similar case involving the MSC Elsa 3, which sank off Kochi on May 25, in which similar charges were filed.

That vessel went down approximately 13 nautical miles off Kerala’s coast after developing a severe list. All 24 crew members were rescued in that incident. Of particular concern were 13 containers classified as hazardous cargo containing Calcium Carbide, known to react violently with water and release flammable gases.

A Fort Kochi Coastal Police spokesperson confirmed that the charges in the Wan Hai 503 case mirror those filed against the captain and crew of the MSC Elsa-3.

Tags:

containership fires
wan hai 503 fire
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,341 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A screenshot from video posted online shows the fire on board the Suezmax tanker Adalynn
Accidents

Navigation Error Suspected in VLCC-Suezmax Crash Off Fujairah Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

A VLCC supertanker and a Suezmax tanker collided in the Gulf of Oman early Tuesday morning, resulting in fires aboard both vessels but no reported injuries or pollution, according to...

June 17, 2025
Total Views: 7401
A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fire aboard the cargo vessel Morning Midas approximately 260 miles southwest of Adak, June 8, 2025.
Accidents

Fire-Damaged Car Carrier Morning Midas Shows No Signs of Active Fire

The car carrier Morning Midas, which experienced a fire in its electric vehicle cargo deck on June 3, shows no signs of active fire according to salvage teams that recently...

June 16, 2025
Total Views: 3789
North Korea Restores Damaged Warship, Plans Two More Next Year
Accidents

North Korea Restores Damaged Warship, Plans Two More Next Year

North Korea said it successfully refloated a 5,000-ton destroyer that suffered damage in a botched launch attempt last month that left it foundering in shallow water, with leader Kim Jong Un vowing to build two more vessels of the same class next year as part of his efforts to boost the country’s naval capabilities. 

June 13, 2025
Total Views: 1617