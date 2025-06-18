Strait of Hormuz Shipping Holds Steady Despite Tanker Collision, Widespread Electronic Jamming

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) has reported that regional threat levels remain SIGNIFICANT amid ongoing strikes between Iran and Israel, with maritime threat levels ELEVATED due to potential impacts on shipping and infrastructure.
In its latest update as of June 18, JMIC highlighted persistent electronic interference affecting GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) systems, particularly around the Port of Bandar Abbas and throughout the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) and Arabian Gulf regions. Despite these challenges, commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to maintain normal flow rates, with JMIC dismissing media speculation about potential blockades.
The report comes nearly a week after Israel began military strikes in Iran on June 12 and a significant incident where two tankers collided in the Gulf of Oman early Tuesday. The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Front Eagle, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude bound for China, collided with the Suezmax tanker Adalynn approximately 15 nautical miles off Fujairah—an incident that multiple sources—including the shipowner Frontline, JMIC, and UAE—have contributed to navigational error.
According to TankerTrackers’ assessment, the incident occurred when the Front Eagle, traveling southbound at 13.1 knots, executed a starboard turn and struck the Adalynn’s port quarter as it proceeded southeast toward the Suez Canal.
While both vessels reported fires, there were no injuries reported. The UAE Coast Guard successfully evacuated all 24 crew members from the Adalynn. The UAE’s energy ministry on Wednesday attributed the collision to “navigational misjudgment,” explicitly avoiding any connection to the recent surge in electronic interference in the region.
The incident highlights growing concerns about navigation safety in the region. According to shipping analysis firm Windward, nearly 1,000 ships in the Gulf have been affected by mass interference since the start of the Iran-Israel conflict. Recent tracking data has shown unusual positioning errors, with vessels appearing to be in impossible locations. The Front Eagle itself appeared to be onshore in Iran just days before the collision.
Ships in the region use AIS (Automatic Identification System) transmitters, similar to GPS, to broadcast their location and other vital data. The current interference, classified as “jamming,” disrupts these crucial navigation signals. The practice has become increasingly common in conflict zones, including the Black Sea during Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, the Taiwan Strait, and waters near Syria and Israel.
Despite these challenges, JMIC reports that vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains stable, with data showing an average of 114 vessels (1,000 GT and above) transiting daily as of June 2024. The organization continues to monitor the situation closely and plans to provide daily updates.
The Front Tyne oil tanker was sailing through the Gulf between Iran and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday when just past 9:40 a.m. shiptracking data appeared to show the massive vessel in Russia, in fields better known for barley and sugar beets.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.