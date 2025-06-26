gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,236 members

Countless cargo ships in the strait of hormuz

Photo: Simone Augstburger/Shutterstock

Ships Near Hormuz Sending Unusual Messages to Deter Attacks

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 26, 2025
Reuters

By Georgina McCartney and Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, June 26 (Reuters) – Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz have been broadcasting unusual messages concerning nationality in a bid to avoid being attacked as doubts linger over the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, according to maritime risk analytics firm Windward and ship tracking data on Thursday.

The signals have been used since conflict broke out between Israel and Iran early this month, which led the U.S. to strike Iranian nuclear sites. 

U.S. President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire after 12 days of war but the maritime threat remains elevated, the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said.

“The perception among shipowners is that due to the convoluted nature of shipping it’s hard to know or ascertain clearly a chain of ownership to nationalities which may be under higher threat in shipping, namely the UK, U.S. and Israel,” said Ami Daniel, chief executive officer of Windward.

Fifty-five vessels transmitted 101 atypical messages across the Gulf and Red Sea from June 12-24, Windward said, including “China owned” and “Russian crude,” in the hope of preventing attacks because those countries are less likely to be targeted than Western ships.

Commercial maritime traffic surged 30% on June 24, the day after the ceasefire, according to the JMIC. Roughly a fifth of the world’s fuel and oil consumption moves through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels typically broadcast their destinations or say “For Orders.” Occasionally, vessels also transmit messages such as “Armed Guards on Board” to deter pirates or other attacks.

Unusual messages were almost only seen in the Red Sea before June 12, said Windward’s Daniel. The Red Sea had been the focus of a series of attacks by Houthi rebels since the Israel-Gaza war broke out.

“I’ve never seen it in the Persian Gulf,” Daniel said.

Panama-flagged container ship Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, bound for Pakistan, was broadcasting “PKKHI all Chinese” on Thursday as it crossed the Strait of Hormuz, according to LSEG data.

China-flagged supertanker Yuan Yang Hu was broadcasting “Chinese ship” on Thursday morning while crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia to China, the signal changed to “CN NBG”, the Chinese Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, once the vessel had cleared the Strait.

Singapore-flagged container ship Kota Cabar was signaling “Vsl no link Israel” as it sailed through the Red Sea. 

JMIC also warned of electronic interference in the region affecting Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). 

A jammed GNSS can cause ships to go off course, increasing the risk of collision with other vessels or obstacles. 

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston, Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Liz Hampton and Ed Osmond)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

israel-iran conflict
strait of hormuz
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,236 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping

Oil Tanker Rates Fall as Hormuz Tensions Subside

Shipping costs for the Gulf have fallen in the past two days after a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Iran, although rates could rebound if tensions increase, shipping and insurance industry sources said on Thursday.

26 minutes ago
Total Views: 19
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are stacked for storage at Wando Welch Terminal operated by the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, U.S. May 10, 2018. Picture taken May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo
Shipping

Global Goods Trade Gains as Tariff Fears Speed Imports, WTO Says

Global merchandise trade accelerated in the World Trade Organization’s latest assessment, with a surge in imports tied to tariff stockpiling outweighing a slowdown in export orders.

33 minutes ago
Total Views: 30
REGENT's Viceroy seaglider
Shipping

Viceroy Seaglider Takes Flight—Sort Of—in First Crewed Foil Test

REGENT Craft has announced the successful completion of its first crewed foil-mode testing of the Viceroy seaglider prototype, marking a significant advancement in the vessel’s sea trials. This milestone follows...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 165