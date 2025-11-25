Four Days On, Crews Continue Response to Deep-Seated Cargo Fire Aboard Containership Off Los Angeles

Response operations entered their fourth day on Tuesday as the Unified Command continues efforts to suppress a fire aboard the containership One Henry Hudson, which broke out Friday evening while the vessel was moored at Berth 218 in the Port of Los Angeles.

The 23 crew members aboard were safely evacuated with no injuries reported following the incident that began on Friday at around 6:30 p.m. local time. The fire, which burned on multiple sub-levels below deck in largely inaccessible areas, prompted a coordinated response from nearly 200 Los Angeles City Fire Department personnel, supported by the Long Beach Fire Department, the United States Coast Guard, Los Angeles Port Police, and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The situation escalated later Friday night when a mid-ship explosion knocked out power to the vessel’s lights and cranes, forcing firefighters to withdraw from the ship and continue suppression from a safe distance. After hazardous materials were identified in several affected bays, the Unified Command made the decision to undock the vessel and move it offshore.

In a large-scale nighttime operation, agencies coordinated to escort the One Henry Hudson from the port out to sea beyond the Vincent Thomas Bridge. By Saturday morning, the vessel was successfully anchored approximately one mile from shore near Angel’s Gate Lighthouse. The ship has remained anchored outside the breakwater since Saturday morning as fire suppression and salvage operations continue.

“Safety is our top priority in addressing this incident,” said Capt. Stacey Crecy, Coast Guard incident commander. “We are closely monitoring air quality, maintaining safety zones, and coordinating with all agencies to ensure this incident remains isolated and the public remains protected.”

Air quality has remained at or below federal and state safety thresholds throughout the incident, according to Chief Greg McManus, Los Angeles Port Police Deputy Chief. “The Port Police Hazmat team is providing live air monitoring from four strategic locations throughout the port using air mobile with a live feed into the Department Operations Center,” McManus said. “We’ll continue to track these levels as work on the vessel moves forward.”

As a precautionary measure, the Unified Command issued a shelter-in-place order for San Pedro and Wilmington residents, even though continuous air monitoring showed readings in the smoke plume remained within normal ranges. The order was lifted later on Saturday once the ship was safely positioned in open water.

Current operations focus on the vessel crew and a contracted salvage team monitoring for hot spots in containers using a fire lance to extinguish and cool any affected containers. Contracted tugs are continuously spraying water to conduct boundary cooling and preserve the integrity of the hull, with water remaining the primary extinguishing agent.

The salvage team is prioritizing operations on cargo hold number 03, which is estimated to be 80% full of water from initial firefighting efforts. The vessel’s stability is not currently a concern, and a formal salvage plan is under development.

Water accumulates on the ONE Henry Hudson containership as firefighters douse the vessel to cool its temperature and maintain hull integrity, off the coast of San Pedro, Nov. 24, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

“We worked closely with our local partners to keep crews safe, move the vessel offshore, and prevent any disruption to the Port of Los Angeles,” said Capt. Jarrod DeWitz, Coast Guard incident commander. “We will continue to collaborate until the vessel is fully stable and no longer poses a risk to the port or the community.”

The Coast Guard has established a half-mile safety zone around the container ship and is directing vessel traffic in the area while maintaining temporary flight restrictions. Search and rescue resources have been staged nearby, and the Coast Guard is assisting in stability and hazardous material assessments of the vessel.

The incident temporarily disrupted port operations, with four of the Port’s seven container terminals suspending operations and State Route 47 closed due to smoke and visibility concerns. The Port of Los Angeles has since resumed operations.

“The successful isolation of this vessel fire shows a strong partnership between the Port of Los Angeles and our local partners,” said Capt. Daniel Cobos, Port of Los Angeles Police Department incident commander. “Our coordinated response ensured operations continued uninterrupted at one of the largest ports in the country.”

The fire comes at a critical time for the Port of Los Angeles, which is on track to surpass 10 million TEUs in 2025 for the third time in its history.

Fire suppression operations are expected to continue while salvage teams work under the coordination of all agencies in the Unified Command, which consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, Port of Los Angeles Port Police Department, and a representative of the container ship. The Los Angeles Fire Department has shifted to a supporting role and is standing by to assist as needed.