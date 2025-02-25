MSC Baltic III Grounding: Hull Breaches Confirmed, But Fuel Tanks Holding For Now

The containership MSC Baltic III remains firmly grounded on the seabed off Newfoundland’s coast following a power loss incident, with Canadian Coast Guard crews reporting no pollution despite significant hull breaches.

The vessel ran aground in Wild Cove, west of Lark Harbour, on Saturday, February 15, after losing power approximately 12 nautical miles from Bay of Islands, Newfoundland. Weather conditions prevented the crew from anchoring before the grounding.

“An assessment of the hull confirmed significant breaches or holes are present. The vessel appears to have settled firmly on the seabed, and is stable at this time,” stated Coast Guard officials.

Tank soundings have revealed approximately 1.7 million liters (50,000 gallons) of heavy fuel and marine gas oil remain aboard the vessel. The CCGS Jean Goodwill is maintaining position at the scene with spill response equipment ready for deployment.

All 20 crew members were safely evacuated by Cormorant helicopter immediately after the grounding. The vessel was carrying approximately 470 containers at the time of the incident, with more than half reported empty. The cargo consists primarily of food, lumber, and paper supplies.

Maritime authorities have established a two-nautical-mile restricted zone around the vessel, with drone operations currently prohibited due to ongoing helicopter activities. The vessel was en route from Montreal to Corner Brook, Newfoundland, when the incident occurred.

Response efforts face ongoing challenges due to adverse sea conditions, which have hampered various operations including safe vessel access. The salvage team continues their assessment of the MSC Baltic III as conditions permit, conducting further tank soundings and cargo hold inspections.

“No pollution has been observed,” Coast Guard officials emphasized following multiple shoreline and aerial assessments of the site.

The situation remains under close monitoring, with authorities promising additional updates as the response efforts evolve.