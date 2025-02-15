gCaptain-logo
MSC Baltic III aground with waves crashing against it

MSC Baltic III aground in Wild Cove, NL, near Corner Brook. Photo courtesy Canadian Coast Guard

20 Rescued After Cargo Ship ‘MSC Baltic III’ Runs Aground Off Newfoundland Coast

Mike Schuler
February 15, 2025

A cargo vessel lost power and ran aground off Newfoundland’s coast today, prompting an emergency evacuation of all crew members.

The MSC Baltic III issued a MAYDAY call on Saturday morning after experiencing power failure approximately 12 nautical miles from the Bay of Islands, Newfoundland. The distress call was received by Marine Communications and Traffic Services in Port aux Basques.

Due to adverse weather and sea conditions, the vessel was unable to secure anchor and subsequently ran aground in Wild Cove, west of Lark Harbour.

AIS tracking data shows the vessel was en route from Montreal to Corner Brook, NL.

“All crew have been safely airlifted from the vessel by a Cormorant helicopter,” confirmed the Canadian Coast Guard. The vessel had 20 people aboard at the time of the incident.

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Henry Larsen is currently on scene. Officials are working with response partners while the cause and extent of the incident remain under investigation.

