ABS Verifies Multi-Purpose 30,000 CBM LNG Carrier and Bunker Vessel Design from HD Hyundai Mipo

September 9, 2025

ABS issued approval in principle to HD Hyundai Mipo for its design development of a 30,000 CBM liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrying and bunkering vessel.

The design is intended to carry LNG as cargo as well as bunker fuel for a wide variety of receiving vessels. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“LNG continues to be an important option in the alternative fuel mix. We are proud to support pioneering clients like HD Hyundai Mipo whose design has the potential to support LNG supply quickly and efficiently,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

Dongjin Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Initial Design Division & Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo, said: “The newly developed dual-purpose 30K LNGC/LNGBV highlights our commitment to advancing flexible and sustainable energy transport. By integrating bunkering functions into a LNG carrier, the vessel is designed to meet rising global demand while supporting the maritime sector’s transition to cleaner fuels.”

The ABS Global Gas Solutions team provides industry leadership, offering guidance in LNG floating structures and systems, gas fuel systems and equipment, gas carriers and regulatory requirements. Learn more here.

Photo Caption (L to R): Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development, with Dongjin Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Initial Design Division & Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo, at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy

