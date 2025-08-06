U.S. Weighs Options for Penalizing Russia Beyond India Tariffs

By Alberto Nardelli and Jennifer A. Dlouhy (Bloomberg) —

President Donald Trump’s additional 25% tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil could be just the first shot he aims at Moscow’s energy revenues ahead of a Friday deadline, as the US weighs options to get President Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

In addition to punishing buyers of Russian energy with tariffs, the Trump administration is considering new sanctions on Moscow’s covert fleet of oil tankers and several entities that enable them to operate, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke before the administration posted the executive order on India tariffs to social media.

Earlier Wednesday, Putin concluded a three-hour meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin as Russia worked to avert the ongoing penalties. The Russian leader exchanged “signals” with Trump on Ukraine at the meeting with the envoy, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, without elaborating.

The vessels have become instrumental to Russia’s ability to move its oil despite US and European sanctions.

“The shadow tanker fleet is the backbone of Russia’s sanctions evasion and war financing,” Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said on the X platform.

The Financial Times first reported the potential measures on Russia’s shadow fleet.

The people said the Trump administration is considering a range of options to restrict Putin’s energy revenues. Other possibilities could include measures targeting oil companies and actions to better enforce existing restrictions.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.