gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,760 members

Stock photo of an oil tanker moored at sea

Stock Photo: SOMKIET POOMSIRIPAIBOON / Shutterstock

Trump Hits India With Additional 25% Tariff Over Russia Oil Purchases

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 6, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order today imposing a 25% tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The order, effective 21 days from signing, represents a significant escalation in U.S. efforts to curtail Russia’s oil revenue amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

“To deal with the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066, I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” states the Executive Order.

The tariff will apply to goods entering the United States beginning 21 days after today’s signing, with limited exceptions for shipments already in transit that enter before September 17, 2025.

The order defines “Russian Federation oil” as “crude oil or petroleum products extracted, refined, or exported from the Russian Federation, regardless of the nationality of the entity involved in the production or sale of such crude oil or petroleum products.” It also addresses “indirectly importing” through intermediaries or third countries “where the origin of the oil can reasonably be traced to Russia.”

The order also establishes a framework for monitoring other countries potentially importing Russian oil and authorizes similar tariffs on their imports if deemed necessary.

This action could significantly impact maritime trade routes between India and the United States, potentially affecting freight rates, vessel deployments, and cargo volumes. Stakeholders should prepare for potential supply chain disruptions and possible retaliatory measures from India that could further complicate international shipping.

The full implementation timeline and potential exemptions will likely be detailed in the future by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Tags:

india
tankers
tariffs
trump tariffs
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,760 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping

Russia’s Crude Shipments Rebound Ahead of Trump Sanctions Threat

Russia’s crude exports hit a one-month high, driven by a surge in weekly flows that coincided with a sharp drop in refinery runs. The increase came before President Donald Trump’s threat of secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if Moscow fails to make a swift peace with Ukraine.

17 hours ago
Total Views: 687
EUNAVFOR Aspides forces escort a CMA CGM containership in the Red Sea
Shipping

Red Sea Risk Widens as Houthis Vow to Target Carriers Tied to Israel

Carriers have been warned to proceed “with extreme caution” following the major widening of the Houthis’ sphere of attacks announced last week, with lines including Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, and Yang Ming, and CMA CGM all now in the firing line.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 1089
titan submarine diving to the titanic wreck
Accidents

Coast Guard Investigation Reveals OceanGate Titan Tragedy Was Entirely “Preventable”

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) released its comprehensive 300-page Report of Investigation (ROI) on Tuesday detailing how the loss of the Titan submersible, which imploded during...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 1883