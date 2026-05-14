Two India-Bound LPG Tankers Add to Uptick in Hormuz Transits

By Weilun Soon

May 14, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Two India-bound vessels laden with cooking fuel from the Persian Gulf appear to have transited the Strait of Hormuz, making them the latest to exit despite continued restrictions from the US and Iran.

One of the liquefied petroleum gas carriers, Symi, emerged in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after turning off its transponder, with the other — NV Sunshine — also following suit a few hours later.

The two passages take the number of large ships carrying oil, fuel and gas that have made it through Hormuz since Sunday to ten. That’s an increase from recent weeks and comes despite a deadlock in negotiations to end the war.

A growing number of Persian Gulf exporters are managing to get their cargoes out. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is among those that have been shipping fuel on vessels moving through the strait without broadcasting their locations.

The NV Sunshine, which loaded LPG at the United Arab Emirates’ Ruwais refinery, appeared in the Gulf of Oman late Thursday morning, after last transmitting its location east of Iran’s Larak Island a few hours earlier before going dark, ship-tracking data show. It was initially broadcasting India’s Mangalore as a destination, but is now indicating Kandla in western India. The Symi is transporting fuel from Qatar’s Ras Laffan to Kandla.

Read More: Aramco, Adnoc Sneak Oil Through Hormuz as Iran Menaces Strait

The other eight vessels that have recently made it through the strait include three more with LPG, four very large crude carriers and one liquefied natural gas tanker. Some are still inside the US blockade line that runs from Rad al Hadd in Oman to the Iran-Pakistan border.

The Agios Fanourios I, a Vietnam-bound supertanker laden with Iraqi crude, is currently idling in the Gulf of Oman after having been turned around by the US Navy. Sailing past it on Thursday was the Chinese tanker Yuan Hua Hu, which has crossed the American blockade line, with Japan’s Eneos Endeavor trailing behind it very near the line.

Another VLGC, the Tara Gas that was known to have dabbled in the Iranian trade, also recently crossed the US line, heading in the direction of India.

Hormuz transit date Vessel name IMO Vessel type Cargo origin Destination Remarks May 10 Kiara M 9285823 VLCC Iraq Oman May 10 Agios Fanourios I 9759824 VLCC Iraq Vietnam US Navy says they turned the ship around May 11 Tara Gas 9290270 VLGC Unknown Unknown Has been singled out for links to Iran May 11 Mihzem 9986635 LNG carrier Qatar Pakistan May 12 Lumina Polaris 9264908 VLGC UAE Singapore May 13 Yuan Hua Hu 9723588 VLCC Iraq China Third Chinese VLCC to cross May 13 Eneos Endeavor 9924091 VLCC UAE, Kuwait Japan Second Japanese VLCC to cross May 13 Tania Star 9200469 MGC Iran Unknown US-sanctioned May 13 or 14 Symi 9406269 MGC Qatar India May 14 NV Sunshine 9350288 VLGC UAE India

Data compiled from various ship-tracking platforms by Bloomberg News as of May 14. Details may change as more information come to light.

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.