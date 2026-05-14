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Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Two India-Bound LPG Tankers Add to Uptick in Hormuz Transits

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
May 14, 2026

By Weilun Soon

May 14, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Two India-bound vessels laden with cooking fuel from the Persian Gulf appear to have transited the Strait of Hormuz, making them the latest to exit despite continued restrictions from the US and Iran.

One of the liquefied petroleum gas carriers, Symi, emerged in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after turning off its transponder, with the other — NV Sunshine — also following suit a few hours later.

The two passages take the number of large ships carrying oil, fuel and gas that have made it through Hormuz since Sunday to ten. That’s an increase from recent weeks and comes despite a deadlock in negotiations to end the war.

A growing number of Persian Gulf exporters are managing to get their cargoes out. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is among those that have been shipping fuel on vessels moving through the strait without broadcasting their locations.

The NV Sunshine, which loaded LPG at the United Arab Emirates’ Ruwais refinery, appeared in the Gulf of Oman late Thursday morning, after last transmitting its location east of Iran’s Larak Island a few hours earlier before going dark, ship-tracking data show. It was initially broadcasting India’s Mangalore as a destination, but is now indicating Kandla in western India. The Symi is transporting fuel from Qatar’s Ras Laffan to Kandla.

Read More: Aramco, Adnoc Sneak Oil Through Hormuz as Iran Menaces Strait

The other eight vessels that have recently made it through the strait include three more with LPG, four very large crude carriers and one liquefied natural gas tanker. Some are still inside the US blockade line that runs from Rad al Hadd in Oman to the Iran-Pakistan border. 

The Agios Fanourios I, a Vietnam-bound supertanker laden with Iraqi crude, is currently idling in the Gulf of Oman after having been turned around by the US Navy. Sailing past it on Thursday was the Chinese tanker Yuan Hua Hu, which has crossed the American blockade line, with Japan’s Eneos Endeavor trailing behind it very near the line.

Another VLGC, the Tara Gas that was known to have dabbled in the Iranian trade, also recently crossed the US line, heading in the direction of India.

Hormuz transit dateVessel nameIMOVessel typeCargo originDestinationRemarks
May 10Kiara M9285823VLCCIraqOman 
May 10Agios Fanourios I9759824VLCCIraqVietnamUS Navy says they turned the ship around
May 11Tara Gas9290270VLGCUnknownUnknownHas been singled out for links to Iran
May 11Mihzem9986635LNG carrierQatarPakistan 
May 12Lumina Polaris9264908VLGCUAESingapore 
May 13Yuan Hua Hu9723588VLCCIraqChinaThird Chinese VLCC to cross
May 13Eneos Endeavor9924091VLCCUAE, KuwaitJapanSecond Japanese VLCC to cross
May 13Tania Star9200469MGCIranUnknownUS-sanctioned
May 13 or 14Symi9406269MGCQatarIndia 
May 14NV Sunshine9350288VLGCUAEIndia 

Data compiled from various ship-tracking platforms by Bloomberg News as of May 14. Details may change as more information come to light.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Hormuz
india
iran
strait of hormuz

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