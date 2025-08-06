gCaptain-logo
Trump Hits India With Additional 25% Tariff Over Russia Oil Buys

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Indian flag and the word "Tariffs" are seen in this illustration taken July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bloomberg
Total Views: 72
August 6, 2025

By Catherine Lucey

Aug 6, 2025 (Bloomberg) –US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on India over its purchase of Russian energy, the White House said Wednesday hours after talks between the US and Russia over the war in Ukraine failed to yield a breakthrough.

The accelerated tariffs — which will stack on top of 25% country-specific tariffs set to be implemented overnight — will go into effect within 21 days, according to the executive order signed by Trump.

“They’re fueling the war machine. And if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy,” Trump said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC.

Trump has escalated his fight with India over trade, unilaterally imposing a tariff rate after months of negotiations failed to secure a deal. He accused New Delhi of refusing to ease access for American goods and criticizing its membership in the BRICS group of developing economies. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

