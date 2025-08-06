gCaptain-logo
aerial of an offshore wind turbine

Stock Photo:Tom Buysse/Shutterstock

Germany Gets Zero Bids in Zero-Subsidy Offshore Wind Auction

Bloomberg
August 6, 2025

By Eva Brendel and William Mathis (Bloomberg) —

An offshore wind auction in Germany ended without a single bid, showing that zero-subsidy contracts aren’t in demand with investors.

The Federal Network Agency didn’t receive any bids for two areas in the North Sea, the German offshore wind group BWO said in a statement Wednesday.

“The result is a clear signal: the German offshore wind market is currently not interesting for investors,” said Stefan Thimm, managing director of BWO. “The current auction design forces developers to bear risks beyond their control without any protection.”

The failed auction is the latest setback in Europe for offshore wind, which has seen its growth prospects slashed by precipitously rising costs in recent years. As developers prioritize profitability over growth, governments increasingly need to provide subsidies to stimulate investment.

That’s a reversal from recent years, when offshore wind farm developers in the North Sea were ready to invest without government backing, including in Germany. Two years ago, BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE agreed to pay billions of euros for the right to develop major projects.

But today, BP is pulling back from renewable power as it focuses on the profit-driving fossil fuel business, while Total undertakes a strategic review of its offshore wind business in Germany. An earlier offshore auction in June already saw a drop in bidders.

It’s a similarly grim picture for solar, with dwindling investor appetite for unsubsidized solar parks as falling power prices erode profit margins. These developments pose a risk to the country’s target for expanding renewable energy capacity.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche said it would be “beneficial” for the regulator to look at adjusting the tender. She spoke at a press conference in Berlin.

The areas will be re-tendered next year.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

germany
offshore wind
