Green ammonia bunkering operation in China

Photo courtesy COSCO Shipping

World’s First Green Ammonia Bunkering Completed by COSCO SHIPPING Subsidiary

Mike Schuler
August 6, 2025

SINOBUNKER, a marine fuel supply subsidiary of state-owned China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation, has successfully conducted what is being reported as the world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation.

The landmark operation took place on July 25th at COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry’s terminal in Dalian, China.

“This achievement not only sets a new industry benchmark but also marks a significant step forward in China’s shipping sector toward achieving the ‘dual carbon’ goals,” according to state media reports.

Unlike conventional marine fuels, green ammonia combustion produces only nitrogen and water, making it a potential solution for reducing vessel emissions. The green ammonia used in the operation was produced entirely with renewable electricity, creating a complete integration across the value chain from production through transportation to final use in vessels.

The environmental credentials of the green ammonia received ISCC Plus certification for sustainable development and carbon. Additionally, it became “the first green ammonia product in the world to receive the renewable ammonia certification from Bureau Veritas,” a global inspection and certification organization.

The development is being views as providing a replicable technical model for new energy applications in the global shipping industry, which continues to face pressure to reduce its carbon footprint amid tightening environmental regulations.

The news was initially reported by Chinese state media on August 1.

ammonia fuel
China
cosco
green ammonia
