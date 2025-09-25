World’s First Methanol-Hydrogen Hybrid Electric Riverboat Launched in China

Chinese automotive giant Geely Holding Group has launched the world’s first methanol-hydrogen electric multi-purpose riverboat, the “Yuanchun 001,” in Hangzhou, China, representing a significant expansion of Geely’s methanol-hydrogen electric drive technology into the marine sector.

The Yuanchun 001 utilizes Geely’s independently developed methanol-hydrogen hybrid electric drive system, enabling carbon net-zero emission throughout its lifecycle when using green methanol fuel. The launch marks a milestone in applying green methanol and electrified mobility to marine transportation, potentially opening a practical path toward the green transformation of global shipping.

The 64 TEU multi-purpose river transport vessel features dual 150kW motors powered by two 280kW methanol generators and two 258kWh lithium batteries. With a combined range of nearly 1,500 km, the Yuanchun 001 can operate in multiple modes including hybrid, generators only, pure electric, or shore charging.

“The successful launch of the vessel shows that river transport not only can be cleaner and quieter, but also more economical,” Geely stated. According to the company, the vessel is “optimized for reducing lifecycle costs and energy consumption with 42% lower energy consumption than similar diesel vessels.”

Yuanchun 001. Photo courtesy Geely

This maritime application builds on Geely’s extensive experience with methanol technology. The company has over 20 years of methanol expertise and has established a comprehensive green methanol ecosystem including carbon capture, production, transportation, refueling, and vehicle applications.

Geely’s plays a major role in expanding China’s methanol refueling infrastructure. By June 2025, over 800 methanol refueling stations have been established nationwide, with expectations for more than 4,000 by 2027. The investment required for methanol refueling infrastructure is significantly lower than for hydrogen, battery swapping, or electric supercharging systems.

Geely has already deployed over 50,000 methanol-hydrogen hybrid electric vehicles on roads, accumulating more than 23 billion kilometers. Their methanol-hydrogen hybrid electric drive systems have demonstrated 32%-52% lower operation costs compared to gasoline or diesel models in commercial vehicle applications.

The maritime industry continues to explore alternative fuel options as environmental regulations tighten globally. The launch positions Geely at the forefront of methanol applications in shipping, potentially offering another viable option alongside ammonia, hydrogen, and battery-electric solutions currently being tested throughout the industry.