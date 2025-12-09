gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,018 members

cosco shipping

A Cosco Shipping vessel is moored at PSA's Pasir Panjang container terminal in Singapore September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

CSSC Scores Mega Order from COSCO as China Doubles Down on Shipbuilding Dominance

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 9, 2025

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has signed the largest domestic shipbuilding contract in Chinese history, securing an order for 87 vessels worth approximately RMB 50 billion (USD 7.1 billion) from China COSCO Shipping Corporation.

The agreement, formalized in Shanghai on Monday, marks a significant milestone for both Chinese maritime giants and underscores China’s expanding influence in global shipbuilding.

The deal encompasses a diverse fleet including ultra-large containerships, very large bulk carriers, VLCCs (very large crude carriers), grain carriers, multi-purpose heavy-lift vessels, MR tankers, Ro-Pax vessels, and small containerships. Construction will be distributed across six CSSC shipyards: Jiangnan Shipyard, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry, Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, Guangzhou Shipyard International, CSSC Chengxi Shipyard, and CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding.

A notable aspect of the agreement is its financial structure. Approximately RMB 47 billion of the total contract value will be settled through cross-border Chinese yuan transactions, representing a record for cross-border yuan settlement in the maritime industry. According to CSSC, “The move provides a new model for the diversification of settlement currencies in CSSC Holdings’s trade.”

China COSCO Shipping Corporation, the country’s largest ocean transportation service provider, operates an extensive industrial chain covering container shipping, dry bulk shipping, oil and gas transport, specialized vessels, and passenger shipping. The company’s listed subsidiaries include COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation, which focuses on energy transport, and COSCO Shipping Holdings, which specializes in container shipping.

Despite the contract’s impressive scale, CSSC Holdings cautioned investors about potential execution challenges. The company noted that “due to the long contract execution period and inclusion of intention orders, revenue will be recognized in accordance with accounting standards.” The cooperation is not expected to have a significant impact on current-period profit, though if the project progresses smoothly, it will have “certain positive effects on the Company’s future revenue and profitability, enhancing medium- to long-term competitiveness”.

The announcement included explicit risk warnings, acknowledging that “given the long execution period and partial intention orders, market dynamics in shipping and shipbuilding may lead to delays or changes in execution.” CSSC emphasized that “this cooperation does not constitute a performance guarantee” and advised investors to “be cautious of investment risks.”

The deal reinforces China’s position in global shipbuilding at a time when the industry faces evolving demands for greener, more technologically advanced vessels. As global maritime powers look to rebuild their shipbuilding capacity, this record-breaking agreement demonstrates the scale and ambition driving China’s maritime industrial strategy.

Tags:

China
china cosco
china state shipbuilding
cosco
cssc
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,018 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

First cargo departs LNG Canada in Kitimat, June 30, 2025
News

Canada Completes First Phase of Historic LNG Export Facility

Fluor Corporation has announced the completion of Train 2 at the LNG Canada Project in Kitimat, British Columbia, marking a significant milestone in Canada’s entry into large-scale liquefied natural gas...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1494
National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) under construction at Hanwha Philly Shipyard
Shipbuilding

From Ulsan to America: What U.S. Shipbuilding Must Learn from Korea

The U.S. is preparing for a shipbuilding awakening. The world that awaits it is one increasingly shaped by Asia, with China and South Korea leading the way in commercial shipbuilding in terms of deliveries, shipbuilding capacity and advanced designs, writes Nikko Forss.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1617
A Wallenius Wilhelmsen vessel prepares to offload cargo at the Port of Brunswick
News

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Secures Nearly $500M in Contract Extensions, Reinforcing Decarbonization Push

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured extensions on two strategic shipping contracts with a combined additional value approaching USD 500 million, marking a significant vote of confidence in the company’s long-term partnerships...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 967