gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,729 members

Russian warships, including Admiral Nevelskoy landing ship, are seen during the annual Navy Day parade in the far eastern port city of Vladivostok, Russia, July 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

Russian warships, including Admiral Nevelskoy landing ship, are seen during the annual Navy Day parade in the far eastern port city of Vladivostok, Russia, July 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

Russian, Chinese Navies to conduct joint patrols in Asia-Pacific

Reuters
Total Views: 0
August 6, 2025
reuters logo

Aug 6 (Reuters) – Russian and Chinese naval vessels will conduct joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific following recent exercises in the Sea of Japan, Russia’s Interfax reported on Wednesday.

“Crews of the Russian Navy and China’s PLA Navy will form a new task group to carry out joint patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region,” Interfax said, citing a statement from the Russian Pacific Fleet’s press service.

The two navies held joint drills in the Sea of Japan over Aug 1-5 that included artillery firing, practicing anti-submarine and air defense missions, and improving joint search and rescue operations at sea.

During the final phase of the exercises, Russian large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and corvette Gromky, together with Chinese destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, carried out live-fire training drills and crews practiced searching for and neutralizing a mock enemy submarine, Interfax reported.

The Pacific Fleet earlier said that the drills were defensive in nature and not directed against any other countries.

Russia and China, which signed a “no-limits” strategic partnership shortly before Russia went to war in Ukraine in 2022, conduct regular exercises to rehearse coordination between their armed forces and send a deterrent signal to adversaries.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
chinese navy
russia
Russian Navy
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,729 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

File photo of an oil tanker at sea
News

U.S. Weighs Options for Penalizing Russia Beyond India Tariffs

President Donald Trump’s additional 25% tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil could be just the first shot he aims at Moscow’s energy revenues ahead of a Friday deadline, as the US weighs options to get President Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

2 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
Trump Hits India With Additional 25% Tariff Over Russia Oil Buys
News

Trump Hits India With Additional 25% Tariff Over Russia Oil Buys

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on India over its purchase of Russian energy, the White House said Wednesday hours after talks between the US and Russia over the war in Ukraine failed to yield a breakthrough.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 116
Rear Admiral John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, speaks during a press conference updating about the search of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible
News

Titan Tragedy Spurs Sweeping Safety Overhaul: USCG Issues 17 Recommendations Following Fatal Implosion

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) has released its long-awaited Report of Investigation (ROI) into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which killed five people during...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 2186