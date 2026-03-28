gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,427 members

An LPG gas tanker at anchor as traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, in Shinas

An LPG gas tanker at anchor as traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Shinas, Oman, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Two More India Bound Tankers Crossing Strait Of Hormuz Out Of Gulf

Reuters
Total Views: 46
March 28, 2026

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) – Two liquefied petroleum gas tankers, BW Elm and BW Tyr, are crossing the Strait of Hormuz bound for India, according to ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler.

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipping ?through the strait, but Iran said this week that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the waterway if ?they coordinate with Iranian authorities. 

The two India-flagged vessels have crossed the Gulf area and are in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, the data showed. 

India is gradually moving its stranded LPG cargoes out from the strait, with four LPG tankers moved so far – Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas, and Jag Vasant.

As of Friday, 20 Indian-flagged ships including five LPG carriers were stranded in the Gulf, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the federalshipping ministry, said.

LPG carriers Jag Vikram, Green Asha and Green Sanvi are still in the western Strait of Hormuz, LSEG data show.

India, the world’s second-largest LPG importer, is battling its worst gas crisis in decades, with the government cutting supplies for industries to shield households from any shortage of cooking gas.

The country consumed 33.15 million metric tons of LPG, or cooking gas, last year, with imports accounting for about 60% of demand. About 90% of those imports came from the Middle East.

India is also loading LPG onto its empty vessels stranded in the Gulf.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

india
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,427 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Sounion oil tanker on fire in Red Sea. EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout via REUTERS
News

Houthis Threaten Red Sea Escalation as Iran War Risks Spreading to Second Shipping Chokepoint

Yemeni group warns its “fingers are on the trigger” as Hormuz disruption collides with rising Bab el-Mandeb risk. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has issued its clearest warning yet that it...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1377
cosco containership
News

Iran Signals New ‘Permission-to-Transit’ Regime in Hormuz After Blocking COSCO Vessels

By Lori Ann LaRocco – Iran says it has begun enforcing new controls over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming it blocked multiple container ships—including two operated by China’s...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 1763
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during military operations in Iran, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
News

U.S. Pushes ‘Weeks, Not Months’ Iran Timeline as Hormuz Shipping Crisis Deepens

The U.S. expects its operation against Iran to conclude within weeks, not months, and Washington can meet all its objectives without using ground troops, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

March 27, 2026
Total Views: 764