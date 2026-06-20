Ships Told They Can Use South Hormuz Route With Signals On

By Weilun Soon and Alex Longley

Jun 20, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Ships can consider transiting the Strait of Hormuz along the southern route at any time of day with their signals on, a key naval information group said, as energy traders and shipowners look for clues about how quickly and safely Hormuz traffic can return to normal.

There’s no obligation to coordinate with the US navy when sailing through the strait along the coast of Oman, the Joint Maritime Information Center, which liaises between navies and merchant shipping, said in an advisory. That’s in contrast to an update Iran published this week, which said vessels can only transit the waterway with Tehran’s permission.

One oil supertanker appeared to be transiting using the southern route with its satellite signal switched on early Saturday. Significant spoofing and jamming in the area make it tricky to guarantee the veracity of such signals, however. Two Chinese fuel tankers also appeared to be leaving via the Iranian route.

Traffic through Hormuz, which before the war handled a fifth of the world’s oil, surged on Thursday after a peace deal between the US and Iran came into effect but eased off again the next day as uncertainty emerged over a safe opening of the strait. The unclogging of supply has the potential to unleash a wave of trapped barrels onto the oil market, and crude prices are now more than 35% lower than their peak at the height of the war.

“Mariners are advised that they may transit the southern route day or night with their AIS on, radars radiating, running lights on, and normal use of VHF,” JMIC said, referring to the automated identification system from transponders, and very high frequency radio communications. “Coordination with NCAGS is not mandatory. Ships may transit the southern route without coordination.”

Ships should be aware of potential congestion, and the possibility of mines in the strait, JMIC said, adding that clearing operations are expected. Pakistan’s hydrographic service warned that a mine was spotted near Oman on Friday, though the US navy has previously said that the southern route is free of mines.

The JMIC’s latest update comes after the US military encouraged vessels earlier this week to transit Hormuz “dark,” meaning that ships should turn their transponders off, according to an advisory seen by Bloomberg News.

Though co-ordination with the US isn’t necessary to transit, the advisory said that ships should communicate with the American navy for information regarding safe transit routes.

The JMIC also now assesses the security threat level in Hormuz is “moderate,” a notch lower than the “substantial” level before the signing of the deal.

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This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.