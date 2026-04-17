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European Countries Have Capacity to Clear Mines in Hormuz, French Defence Minister Says

FILE PHOTO: A formation of Avenger-class mine countermeasure ships USS Devastator (MCM 6), USS Gladiator (MCM 11), USS Sentry (MCM 3), USS Dextrous (MCM 13), the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) and an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter assigned to the “Blackhawks” of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HSM) 15 maneuver in the Arabian Sea, July 6, 2019. Picture taken July 6, 2019. Antonio Gemma Moré/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS- THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

European Countries Have Capacity to Clear Mines in Hormuz, French Defence Minister Says

Reuters
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April 17, 2026

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) – European countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands and France have mine clearance capacity which could help secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin told French TV station TF1 on Friday.

“There are capabilities to provide fully supported escort services – that is to say, in no way offensive, of course – for ships to ensure safe passage through the strait; that is what will be debated today in Paris,” she added.

France and Britain are set to chair on Friday a meeting of around 40 countries aimed at signaling to the United States that some of its closest allies are ready to play a role in restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait typically carries about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows, once conditions allow.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Alessandro Parodi)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

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belgium
france
Hormuz
iran
mines
netherlands
strait of hormuz

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