Shipping Industry Pushes Back on ‘Open’ Hormuz Narrative as Risks Persist

The global shipping industry is urging caution after declarations from both Washington and Tehran that the Strait of Hormuz is “open,” warning that conditions on the water remain far from normal.

Today’s messaging that the Strait of Hormuz originates from Tehran, which declared the Strait open to commercial shipping explicitly “in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon,” and statements made by President Trump. “[The] Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage,” Trump posted to social media in an apparent reference to Hormuz.

However, Iran’s own statement makes clear that vessels are expected to follow a designated “coordinated route” along its coastline—rather than the internationally recognized Traffic Separation Scheme that normally governs commercial traffic through the strait.

Industry associations say the reality facing shipowners is far more complex than what officials have alluded to, shaped by unresolved mine risks, overlapping military controls, and an expanding U.S. enforcement regime that continues to target Iran-linked trade.

“We are currently verifying the recent announcement related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, in terms of its compliance with freedom of navigation for all merchant vessels and secure passage using the IMO established traffic separation scheme,” said Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the UN’s International Maritime Organization.

BIMCO was among the first to challenge the reopening narrative. “The announcement … that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open is inaccurate,” said Jakob Larsen, the organization’s Chief Safety & Security Officer.

“The status of mine threats in the Traffic Separation Scheme is unclear,” Larsen added, warning that the key shipping lanes through the strait “are not declared safe for transit at this point.”

BIMCO said operators should consider avoiding the area altogether until clearer guidance emerges, underscoring the gap between political messaging and operational reality.

Tanker association INTERTANKO echoed those concerns, focusing on the legal and security risks tied to Iran’s proposed transit arrangements.

Under the ceasefire framework, vessels are expected to move through Hormuz along a coordinated route linked to Iranian authorities—a system widely interpreted as a form of controlled or permission-based passage.

But INTERTANKO warned that any payments tied to such transits could expose vessels to enforcement action under U.S. sanctions. “Due to concerns … the likelihood is that the U.S. will not allow passage of any ship that has paid the Iranians,” the association said, advising members to ” not pay fees” for transit through these waters.

The group also reiterated broader operational guidance, including delaying transits where possible, avoiding the area until conditions stabilize, and maintaining close coordination with naval authorities.

International Chamber of Shipping says the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz offers “cautious reassurance”, especially for seafarers stuck at sea for weeks, but warns major uncertainty remains.

“While this announcement is a positive step there is still much uncertainty around what it means in practice. Regardless it is essential that it marks the beginning of a broader and more durable return, beyond the current ceasefire, to freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors,” the ICS stated, while calling for an “orderly and sustained return to normal transit”

“This will require close coordination between the International Maritime Organization, regional states, naval authorities, and the shipping industry to ensure that vessels can transit safely. Above all, it is imperative that full freedom of navigation is respected by all parties in accordance with international law,” it added.

The warnings come despite a relative lull in hostilities. A U.S.–Iran ceasefire that took effect on April 7 continues to hold, with no confirmed attacks on commercial shipping since then.

But the framework governing transits appears anything but conventional. Shipping through Hormuz is currently expected to take place under Iranian military oversight, even as the United States maintains a sweeping blockade targeting Iranian ports, cargoes, and vessels.

That dual structure—partial reopening under Iranian control alongside active U.S. interdiction—has created a legal and operational gray zone for shipowners.

Compounding the uncertainty are unresolved threats in the water itself.

Recent advisories have warned that the Traffic Separation Scheme and surrounding waters should still be treated as a potential mine-risk area until verified safe.

At the same time, U.S. forces retain broad authority to stop, board, and potentially seize vessels suspected of carrying contraband or engaging in prohibited trade.

For operators, that means even “neutral” transits could involve inspections, delays, or diversion—factors that continue to weigh heavily on routing decisions.

Taken together, industry guidance suggests that while Hormuz may be politically “open,” it is not yet operationally viable at scale.

With insurers, charterers, and shipowners still assessing the risk environment, a rapid return to normal traffic levels appears unlikely.

For now, the message from industry bodies is consistent: proceed with extreme caution—or stay away altogether—until the situation becomes clearer.