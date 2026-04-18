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A UKMTO map showing the approximate location of an attack on a containership, which reported being hit by an unknown projectile causing damage to some of the containers

A UKMTO map showing the approximate location of an attack on a containership, which reported being hit by an unknown projectile causing damage to some of the containers. The incident was reported 25 nautical miles northeast of Oman. Image courtesy UKTMO

Fresh Attacks Shatter ‘Open Hormuz’ Narrative as Iran Pushes New Maritime Regime

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 1
April 18, 2026

The fragile narrative that the Strait of Hormuz is “open” unraveled again Saturday after multiple new incidents were reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, marking the first confirmed attacks on commercial shipping since April 7.

Within a span of hours on April 18, three separate incidents were reported off Oman—two classified as attacks and one as suspicious activity—underscoring the continued volatility across one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors.

A containership was struck by an unknown projectile roughly 25 nautical miles northeast of Oman, damaging cargo but causing no fire or pollution, according to UKMTO Warning 038-26. Authorities are investigating.

Earlier, a tanker reported being approached by two gunboats linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, which opened fire without issuing a VHF challenge. The vessel and crew were reported safe, but the encounter signals a return to direct harassment tactics in the waterway.

A third report described a “splash” near a cruise ship just 3 nautical miles east of Oman—likely another projectile or near-miss—adding to mounting evidence that risks remain active despite ceasefire messaging.

First Attacks Since Ceasefire Lull

The incidents break a 10-day pause in reported attacks following the April 7 ceasefire, which had fueled political claims—particularly from President Donald Trump—that the strait had reopened for normal traffic.

“[The] Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage,” Trump posted Friday to social media in an apparent reference to Hormuz, and even declaring the “Hormuz Strait situation is over.”

However, Saturday’s events suggest that threat levels remain elevated—and potentially escalating again.

UKMTO’s latest tally shows 30 incidents reported between late February and mid-April, including 18 confirmed attacks.

The renewed violence comes as Iran continues to assert control over transit through Hormuz under what officials have described as a new “maritime regime.”

Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi said vessels must obtain authorization from IRGC forces and transit along designated routes—effectively formalizing a permission-based system that major departure from internationally recognized navigation norms.

“Whether the Strait is open or closed … will be determined by the field, not by social media,” Azizi wrote, directly pushing back on U.S. claims of a full reopening.

Tankers Moving—But Not the Ones You’d Expect

Early vessel movements through the strait are reinforcing industry skepticism. According to maritime intelligence cited by analysts, a majority of recent transits involved sanctioned or so-called “dark fleet” vessels—ships already operating outside Western compliance frameworks—despite the ongoing U.S. blockade.

That includes LPG carriers such as CRAVE, RAINE, and NV AQUAMARINE, along with sanctioned tankers flagged or operating under opaque registries, according to Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group.

Meanwhile, reports from TankerTrackers indicate that at least two Indian vessels—including a VLCC carrying Iraqi crude—were forced to turn back west after encounters with IRGC naval units involving gunfire.

Industry Warnings Prove Prescient

The developments align closely with warnings issued on Friday by industry bodies including BIMCO, INTERTANKO, and the International Chamber of Shipping.

All three cautioned that declarations of an “open” strait were premature, citing unresolved mine threats in the establish Traffic Separation Scheme, unclear routing rules, and overlapping military controls.

Saturday’s incidents confirm those concerns.

Tags:

Iran conflict
president trump
strait of hormuz

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