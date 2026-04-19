India Flags ‘Deep Concerns’ Over Attack On Two Indian Ships In Strait of Hormuz

By Saurabh Sharma

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) – India said it had called in the Iranian envoy to New Delhi and flagged its “deep concern” over the attack on two Indian-flagged ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

One of the vessels attacked was identified as the Sanmar Herald, an Indian government source said.

The crew on board and the vessel were safe, the source said.

Related Article: Fresh Attacks Shatter ‘Open Hormuz’ Narrative as Iran Pushes New Maritime Regime

India’s top foreign ministry official asked the Iranian ambassador to convey India’s view to Iranian authorities and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait, a statement from the ministry said.

The ambassador said he would convey these views to Iranian authorities, the statement said.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma and writing by Ashwin Manikandan, Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)

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