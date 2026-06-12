gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,165 members

The Callisto tanker sits anchored as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat

The Callisto tanker sits anchored as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/

US Ships Escort Oil Tankers Through Hormuz at Night, Burgum Says

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 12, 2026

(Bloomberg) — U.S. forces are helping move millions of barrels through the Strait of Hormuz under the cover of darkness, sometimes escorting more than 20 ships per night out of the vital waterway, US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Friday.  

Now that sea mines have been cleared, the initiative has led to “some nights, more than 20 ships coming out,” Burgum said Friday on CNBC.

With some ultra-large carriers holding 2 million barrels of crude, that adds up to “substantial amounts of oil that have come out of the strait,” Burgum added. 

Burgum’s comments offer some of the most fulsome descriptions yet of a once clandestine operation to free oil tankers and other commercial ships that have been trapped since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February. 

Tanker Industry Advisory Sheds New Light on Trump’s Secret Hormuz Transit Operation

The waterway previously provided passage for about a fifth of the world’s crude flows, and its effective closure has blocked millions of barrels from reaching the market daily, causing a global spike in oil and fuel prices. 

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the effort has helped suppress crude costs, claiming in a social media post that more than 200 commercial ships and 100 million barrels of oil had safely exited Hormuz under the “secret mission.” Separately Wednesday, Trump told reporters the US had taken 22 ships out of the strait “late at night, with no lights” to avoid detection.

Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, were trading at $85.48 per barrel on Friday, with a decline fed by optimism the US and Iran are edging close to a peace deal.

Although a US-imposed blockade is preventing Iranian crude shipments, non-Iranian oil flows through the strait have surged by about 50% so far this month. Shippers have employed tactics such as so-called dark transits, navigating the waterway with transponders and tracking signals switched off to avoid detection. 

At least 1.8 million barrels exited the Persian Gulf during each of the first 10 days of June, according to Vortexa Ltd.

Burgum suggested oil markets have responded to the revived crude flows. “I think the markets figured that out before some of the tabloid press did, because you’re starting to see a softening of oil prices,” he said.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Iran conflict
oil and gas
strait of hormuz
united states

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,165 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Thermal aerial image showing the tanker M/T Settebello with smoke rising from its stern after a reported U.S. precision strike in the Gulf of Oman. Crosshairs are centered on the vessel's engine room area.
News

Shipping Industry Condemns Attacks on Seafarers as Hormuz Death Toll Reaches 14

The world’s largest shipping industry organizations have issued a joint condemnation of attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, warning that seafarers are increasingly paying the...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 116
The Malta-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios I arrives in Iraq’s territorial waters off Basra
News

Tanker Industry Advisory Sheds New Light on Trump’s Secret Hormuz Transit Operation

President Donald Trump’s claim that a covert U.S. military operation has helped hundreds of commercial ships transit the Strait of Hormuz appears to be corroborated by an advisory earlier this...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 5563
Oil tanker HELGA is moored at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra
News

Trump Administration Vows to Offset Hormuz Tolls With Seized Iranian Funds

The Trump administration is signaling that any payments made by commercial vessels to Iran’s self-declared Strait of Hormuz transit authority could ultimately be recovered from Iranian assets, adding a new...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 675