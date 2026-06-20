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Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz

Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

US Forces Monitoring Strait Of Hormuz To Ensure It Stays Open

Reuters
Total Views: 514
June 20, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. military on Saturday denied Iran’s claims that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, saying the critical waterway remained open and that U.S. forces were monitoring the situation to ensure that continued.

“Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins told Reuters. “Traffic continues to flow, and U.S. forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the Strait of Hormuz shut earlier on Saturday and warned ships not to approach the waterway, casting new doubt on the future of a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran meant to pave the way for in-depth peace talks. 

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

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