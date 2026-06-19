gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,054 members

Drone view of oil tanker HELGA berthed at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra

Drone view of oil tanker HELGA berthed at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra as it prepares to load crude oil, becoming the second vessel to arrive since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty

Iran’s New ‘Toll by Insurance’ Raises Stakes in Strait of Hormuz

Lori Ann LaRocco
Total Views: 222
June 19, 2026

By Lori Ann LaRocco – The already volatile security picture in the Strait of Hormuz has taken a sharp turn for the worse as Iran moves to assert de facto control over commercial traffic through a new compulsory insurance scheme — and backs it with the threat of force.

INTERTANKO, the organization representing independent tanker owner-operators, told gCaptain that Iranian authorities have issued a multi-page directive requiring ships to purchase Iranian-approved insurance to transit the Strait.

There have also been reports of Iranian aggression.

“We have received a report that warning shots were fired at vessels,” said Tim Wilkins, managing director of INTERTANKO. “This is not freedom of navigation. It is chaos.”

Wilkins said that at 12:29 p.m. UK time on Friday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps broadcast the following message on Marine Channel 16:

“Since Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, the complete lifting of the naval blockade, and the departure of American terrorist forces from the Persian Gulf and the region are among the main conditions of the agreement between Iran and the United States. The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until these two conditions are met. All vessels have been instructed not to approach the Strait of Hormuz for their own safety and security. Any vessel that violates this order will be targeted.”

“IRGC boats reportedly opened fire, firing warning shots in the Strait of Hormuz,” Wilkins added.

“This is toll aggression,” said Wilkins.

gCaptain has seen a copy of the document, issued by Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), which details a new gatekeeping mechanism for ships. The directive requires vessels to purchase insurance through a PGSA-linked policy in order to pass through the Strait.

According to Article 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran would arrange for the safe passage of commercial vessels, and no tolls would be charged during the first 60 days.

Both Trump and Iranian officials said commercial vessel traffic would immediately resume.

The agreement also states that Iran would conduct dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, with other Persian Gulf states participating. Any resulting arrangements were to be consistent with international law and the sovereign rights of the Strait’s coastal states.

“Paying insurance is a toll,” Wilkins stressed.

All vessels must carry war risk and P&I (Protection and Indemnity) insurance in order to operate in the region.

“We don’t know what this new ‘insurance’ actually is — or who, in practice, we’re paying,” Wilkins said.

The document states, under the heading “Official Authority and Contact,” that the PGSA is the “sole authority” and the only official body responsible for processing applications, issuing permits, and handling all related inquiries.

Tags:

intertanko
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,054 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A large crude oil tanker identified as MT Davina sails in open ocean under partly cloudy skies. The black-hulled vessel is viewed from above and ahead, with another ship visible on the horizon in the background.
News

More Than 20 Million Barrels Leave Iran as Post-War Oil Trade Reawakens

Iran is shipping large amounts of oil that had previously been held back by a US blockade, a potential boost for Tehran after it signed an interim peace deal with Washington on Wednesday.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 65
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam
Shipping

Oil Shipments Rise in Hormuz Although Questions Grow Over Iran’s Transit Terms

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz picked up on Friday after the United States and Iran signed a ceasefire deal, with Gulf producers preparing to raise exports despite concerns over conditions set by Tehran for using the vital waterway.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 73
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House
News

Iran Asserts Control Over the Strait of Hormuz

Less than 48 hours after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran to end the conflict and restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 307