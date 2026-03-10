gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,414 members

GNSS disruption heat map feb 28-mar 10

UKMTO heatmap showing maritime incidents and GNSS interference clusters across the Strait of Hormuz region (Feb. 27–Mar. 10, 2026). JMIC Advisory 10

Electronic Fog of War: GPS Spoofing Distorts Ship Traffic Near Hormuz

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 10, 2026

Satellite navigation interference detected near the United Arab Emirates coast is creating the appearance of vessels sailing in straight lines toward the Strait of Hormuz—even though the ships are not actually following those tracks—according to new analysis from vessel-tracking platform MarineTraffic.

The anomaly was first observed around 15:00 UTC off Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, where vessel positions began appearing in long linear patterns inconsistent with normal ship navigation.

“Unlike the typical single-point clustering commonly associated with signal jamming, this interference creates the appearance of vessels moving in a straight line toward the Strait of Hormuz, even though the vessels are not actually following that trajectory,” MarineTraffic said.

Playback analysis of AIS data confirms the movements are not real.

“Vessel tracks show clear inconsistencies when compared with simultaneous vessel movements and reported headings,” MarineTraffic said, noting the apparent transits are the result of satellite navigation interference rather than actual vessel activity.

Electronic Warfare Concerns Grow

The development comes as maritime security authorities warn that electronic interference affecting ship navigation systems is increasing across the Gulf region.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said in its latest advisory issued March 10 that the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters remain at a “critical operational risk level” for commercial shipping amid the escalating conflict with Iran. Over the past 24 hours, more than 600 GNSS disruption events have been reported across the operational area, according to aggregated open-source monitoring and maritime reporting, with documented impacts including positional offsets, AIS anomalies, and intermittent signal degradation.

A separate update from the EU’s Maritime Security Centre – Indian Ocean (MSCIO) warns that heavy GPS and AIS spoofing is continuing across the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman, adding that disruptions have also affected communications and radar systems. 

The advisory states that navigation systems in the region are “highly likely to be unreliable”, urging vessels to rely more heavily on radar and visual navigation methods when operating in the area.

Shipping Traffic Stalls

Security conditions in the region remain highly volatile. The MSCIO advisory says military operations are ongoing across the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea and Strait of Hormuz, and warns the maritime security environment in the area has “highly deteriorated.” 

Since February 28, MSCIO has recorded at least 14 incidents involving commercial vessels have been recorded, including projectile strikes on tankers and container ships, explosions near vessels, and drone-related attacks.

As a result, a large number of merchant ships are anchored, loitering, or waiting in ports across the Arabian Gulf and western Gulf of Oman, according to the advisory.

MSCIO now advises ships to avoid transiting the Strait of Hormuz until the security situation improves and to conduct enhanced voyage risk assessments before entering the region.

Data Distortion Hits Shipping Intelligence

Navigation spoofing is also complicating the work of maritime intelligence firms and energy market analysts who rely heavily on AIS data to track global shipping flows.

MarineTraffic said the spoofing pattern currently observed near the UAE coast can create the illusion of vessels entering or transiting the Strait, even when ships remain stationary or moving elsewhere.

Energy analytics firm Kpler said it has implemented enhanced monitoring protocols designed to filter out erroneous signals generated by spoofed navigation data, including false strait crossings or incorrect port calls.

Growing “Fog of Navigation”

Electronic navigation disruption has increasingly become part of modern maritime conflict environments.

Even limited GNSS spoofing can produce “phantom vessel” tracks on ship-tracking platforms, complicating situational awareness for ship operators, insurers, and maritime security authorities.

With maritime security advisories warning of a critical threat environment in the Strait of Hormuz, the emergence of spoofed navigation data highlights how electronic warfare is now directly affecting commercial shipping operations in one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Tags:

ais
gps
gps spoofing
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,414 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Strait of Hormuz tankers and a military helicopter
News

Behind Closed Doors, U.S. Navy Says Hormuz Escorts Are Too Dangerous—for Now

The U.S. Navy has refused near-daily requests from the shipping industry for military escorts through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war on Iran, saying the risk of attacks is too high for now, according to sources familiar with the matter.

54 minutes ago
Total Views: 317
Countless cargo ships in the strait of hormuz
News

Trump Warns Iran Over Hormuz Mines, Claims U.S. Strikes on Mine-Laying Vessels

U.S. President Donald J. Trump warned Iran to remove any naval mines from the Strait of Hormuz and claimed U.S. forces have already struck vessels suspected of mine-laying activity after media reports...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 1020
Stock photo shows an oil tanker at a terminal
News

Opinion: Waiving the Jones Act Won’t Lower Gas Prices—Tanker Markets Prove It

Claims that waiving the Jones Act would lower U.S. gasoline prices ignore a key reality: global tanker freight markets. Current Worldscale rates suggest foreign-flag tankers would likely deliver fuel at a higher cost than Jones Act vessels.

6 hours ago
Total Views: 382