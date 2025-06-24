Sanctioned LNG Carrier Approaches Russian Arctic Export Plants Following Nine-Month Freeze 

Following a nine-month hiatus Russia’s LNG shadow fleet is on the move again.
Sanctioned LNG carrier Iris (ex-North Sky) passed through the Kara Gate entering Russia’s Northern Sea Route on June 24, likely heading for the Arctic LNG 2 plant. The move comes after the vessel spent months in ballast idling in the Barents Sea.
Iris’ course in direction of the sanctioned liquefied natural gas project may signal the start of a second summer of dark fleet activity in the Arctic Ocean.
“The key is that Iris is now passing Kara Gate. The most likely destination is Arctic LNG 2 in my opinion,” says Kjell Eikland, managing director of data provider Eikland Energy.
The vessel is currently displaying Sabetta as destination on AIS; possibly a ruse. A visit by a blocked LNG carrier to the unsanctioned Yamal LNG project would be a highly unusual and potentially risky move by project owner Novatek.
Analysts tried to make sense of these moves, but no clear pattern emerged.
With sea ice rapidly receding the door is now open for low ice-class and eventually conventional LNG carriers to make their way to Arctic ‘LNG 2 on the shores of the Gulf of Ob.
“The Novorossiysk icebreaker is at Utrenniye/Arctic LNG 2, which could indicate that some traffic is planned. Ice conditions should be Ok for a slow-moving ice-class Arc4, but interesting to see if the icebreaker takes a trip to open up a lane,” highlights Eikland.
Iris (ex-North Sky) is part of a series of newbuild LNG carriers of the so-called North-Series. They encompass North Air, North Mountain, and North Way. The vessels were sanctioned by the U.S.and the EU in October and December 2024, as part of efforts to constrain Russia’s ability to expand its LNG export capacity.
International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) President Harold J. Daggett has issued a remarkable letter of support to President Trump, praising the recent bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “bold and...
Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Louis Sola has announced he will step down from his position effective June 30, 2025, concluding a significant chapter in U.S. maritime regulatory leadership. “Serving our...
Shipping costs for liquefied natural gas cargoes have rallied to their highest in about eight months with vessel availability tightened by a shift in more ships heading to Asia at the same time as conflict has escalated in the Middle East.
1 hour ago
Total Views: 95
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 109,339 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 109,339 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.