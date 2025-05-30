Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ Readies for Summer as Sanctioned LNG Carriers Receive Permits for Arctic Route

In total close to 30 LNG carriers have now been granted permits to travel through Russia’s Arctic waters in the coming months. Among them are at least six conventional gas tankers without any ice-class.
The bulk of the fleet remains unsanctioned and operates legally, carrying liquefied gas from the Yamal LNG project.
But around a dozen or so sanctioned vessels could be used to load cargoes at the neighboring Arctic LNG 2 project. Last summer the plant’s majority owner, Novatek, managed to load eight cargoes from the plant, though it has been unable to find any buyers.
In recent days LNG shadow fleet vessels have also made moves suggesting renewed delivery attempts to potential buyers may be under way. After passing through the Suez Canal Arctic Mulan sped across the Indian Ocean and into the Pacific with direct course to FSU Koryak, possibly to pick up LNG offloaded by other shadow fleet vessels several months ago.
“This appears to be the opening shot for the 10 ship Arctic LNG 2 Dark Fleet that is now being readied for action this summer on both sides of Siberia,” explained Kjell Eikland, managing director of Eikland Energy AS, a data provider, in a report earlier this week.
“Last year Novatek offered prospective buyers more than 30% price discount, and incentives are likely to be at least that attractive this year,” Eikland continued.
Meanwhile another sanctioned vessel, Nova Energy has left the anchorage at Nakhodka Bay, possibly also in an attempt to complete an initial delivery. Novatek will have to move last year’s cargoes to make room aboard LNG carriers and its two FSU Koryak and Saam.
The four ex-North Series vessels continue to hold positions in the Barents Sea. With an Arc4 ice-class designation the vessels may be first in line as they could reach Arctic LNG 2 as early as the middle of next month.
It will take at least another six weeks for the eastern parts of the Northern Sea Route to open to shipping for ice-class ships. Vessels without ice-class routinely have to wait until August.
A federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Thursday, a day after a trade court had ruled Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing the duties and ordered an immediate block on them.
A critical investigation by the Dutch Safety Board has revealed significant vulnerabilities in the North Sea’s maritime emergency response system, highlighting urgent needs for reform following the July 2023 Fremantle...
21 hours ago
Total Views: 392
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 108,998 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 108,998 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.