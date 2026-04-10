Russian-Flagged Tanker Transits Hormuz Into Gulf in Rare Passage

By Weilun Soon

Apr 10, 2026 (Bloomberg) –A Russian-flagged supertanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf, marking a rare passage for one of the nation’s ships as traders scrutinize every transit through the war-hit waterway.

The Arhimeda, a 2000-built very-large crude carrier, sailed westward through the conduit late on Thursday, ship-tracking data show. The vessel, which was unloaded, had indicated Iran’s Kharg Island — the Islamic Republic’s main crude-export hub as its destination — before showing “for orders”. That phrase is often used to show a vessel has no clear instructions for its next call.

Global investors have zeroed in on activity in strait, as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran brought marine traffic to a near-standstill, squeezing global energy supplies and spiking prices. Washington and Tehran are set to hold high-stakes talks this weekend in Pakistan after reaching a tentative and fragile ceasefire in the war that erupted at the end of February.

The Arhimeda switched to the Russian flag in January, according to a database run on behalf of the International Maritime Organization, making it one of only four VLCC’s that sail under the country’s colors. The move came as the US had blockaded Venezuela and was seizing tankers, prompting some so-called dark-fleet vessels to seek the perceived protection of Moscow’s flag.

Read More: Dark Fleet Seeking Russian Protection as US Seizes Oil Tankers

Its last known cargo was a shipment of Merey crude from Venezuela last August, a few months before the US snatched former President Nicolás Maduro and asserted control over the South American country’s energy flows. Before that, the Arhimeda was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in July under its former name, Vizuri, for alleged links to the Iranian oil trade.

While almost all Hormuz transits have halted, Iran’s crude cargoes have proceeded as usual. Kharg has been hit by at least two US strikes, although these concentrated on military targets, not facilities vital for oil flows.

Arhimeda’s owner and manager is listed as Egir Shipping Ltd. on database Equasis, with a Seychelles-based address that’s been linked to other US-sanctioned entities. Its technical manager is Pro Ocean Management LLC in Azerbaijan. There were no contact details listed for both companies.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.



This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.